Rappahannock Independence Day

By Kimberly Myers

Red, white and blue hats off to the Sperryville Volunteer Fire Department for a most spectacular 11th Annual Rappahannock County Fourth of July Celebration at the Thornton Hill Hounds Race Course. The daylong celebration featured live music, tables of food, myriad children’s games and rides, antique cars and tractors, business and nonprofit displays, row after row of tailgating, and a dazzling fireworks finale at dusk.

Photos by John McCaslin

Clockwise from top: collecting entry tickets (while dutifully guarding his wife Kathy’s prized 1967 Ford Mustang) was Rappahannock School board representative and Sperryville firefighter Larry Grove; a favorite attraction for young and old alike was the colorful antique tractor display stretching as far as the eye could see; Stephen Brooks, sporting Sperryville’s newest T-shirt, helped man the tent for RappU, where he lectures on American politics; and finally a father and daughter enjoy a modern game of catch adjacent to one of many tailgate parties.