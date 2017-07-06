Red, white and blue debut

July 6, 2017

Reviving a tradition of Independence Day celebrations at Avon Hall in Washington, Col. John Bourgeois, director emeritus of “The President’s Own” U.S. Marine Band, led the American Festival Concert on Saturday.

 

Photos by Ray Boc (concert)

Rappahannock Boy Scouts did a terrific job in making the event so seamless and successful. Pictured: Connor Culbertson, Bobby Reid, Colonel John Bourgeois and Chris Culbertson. And some younger concert goers offered an aerial surprise during the finale.

courtesy photo (Scouts); By Kaye Kohler (balcony)

 

