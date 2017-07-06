Summer songs

Courtesy photo

For two weeks in late June, young voices in song could be heard in the halls of Rappahannock County Elementary School. Through the generous financial support of the Claudia Mitchell Fund at RAAC, Headwaters offered a two-week Summer Chorus program to Rappahannock students.

The chorus was led by Kelsey Rose, Keith Hudspeth, and Wendy Aichele. Eleven singers, all girls, rehearsed eight selections — traditional rounds to music from animated movies — then performed the songs at a community concert on June 29th. The chorus also performed solo pieces with additional coaching support. The audience of 60-plus even got into the act, singing a calypso-themed song accompanied by the chorus on percussion instruments.