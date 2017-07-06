The Rapp for July 6

Broadband meeting

The Rappahannock County Broadband Committee will meet next Monday, July 10, at 4 p.m. in the Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue fire hall at 10 Fire House Lane in the town of Washington.

The special time is to allow for Chuck Kirby, the new director of the Rural Broadband Program for the Center for Innovative Technology, to provide the committee and the public with an update on CIT efforts and to answer questions on the upcoming broadband survey — which is scheduled to be released this fall!

The public is encouraged to attend.

Beeswax imagery

Regional artists Marilyn Hayes and Jane Forth are bringing their unique luminous landscapes to the Middle Street Gallery in Sperryville. Their show, Encaustic Paintings & Wax Monotypes, will join works from other gallery members and run June 23-July 30. There will be a reception for the artists and the public at the gallery this Saturday, July 8, from 3 pm until 5 pm.

Courtesy photo

Writes the gallery’s Gary Anthes: “Hayes and Forth work in encaustic, a medium made from heated colored beeswax. The artists are guided by an interest in imagery and creative processes, where accident and discovery are important to the work. Their shared interest in ancient myths, symbols, and sacred art flows naturally in this medium, which was invented by the Ancient Greeks and practiced by the Romans.

Courtesy photo

“In her abstract landscapes, Forth uses a process of brushing, pouring, and carving into the wax, fusing glazes of wax that give the surface translucent depth. Hayes draws with colored wax blocks on a heated metal plate and then transfers the image to thin sheets of mulberry paper in a process known as encaustic monotype.

“Forth paints the rural landscapes and mountains of Virginia from study, memory, and imagination. Her artistic vision relates to biodynamic gardening and its union of earth, agriculture, and cosmos . . .

“Hayes has extensively studied ancient mythology, and the subject draws her to Crete, where she draws inspiration from the Minoans and their relationship to nature.”

Middle Street Gallery is above Before & After Cafe, 31 Main St., Sperryville. Hours are 10-5 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Visit http://middlestreetgallery.org/ or call 540-987-9252.

Can you dig it?

Photo by Lisa Ramey

Campers taking part in the “Can you dig it?” archaeological summer camp at Wakefield Country Day School (WCDS) excavated their very own mini-sites. The students didn’t know in advance if they would discover a Viking, ancient Egyptian, Iroquois, or an Ancestral Pueblo (Anasazi) site.

Camp leader “Mrs. Lohr”, as the kids call her, a former archaeologist and current second grade teacher at WCDS, made the replicas for the children to find, and the artifacts in their individual boxes along with the training they received during the earlier part of the week helped the children determine what type of site they were excavating.

Found objects included arrowheads, corn kernels, Egyptian scarabs, Ankh amulets, Viking rune stones, and pots with black and white geometric designs. After the students cleaned and analyzed their finds, they created a museum for their parents to visit.

It’s 2nd Saturday!

Every Second Saturday of each month there is something to experience on the Artisan Train in Rappahannock County, particularly this Saturday, July 8:

Visit Spirit Trail Fiberworks at Blue Ridge Artisans in Sperryville and make a purchase of either yarn or silk scarves, and receive a coupon for a free wine tasting. Take your knitting and enjoy a lovely afternoon at Gray Ghost Vineyards.

Join a fun class at Stepping Stone Workshop and make a stepping stone for your garden or pathway. Students will use stained glass pieces to create patterns to place in a stepping stone molds. Saturday they will cut and place the glass, then pour the cement in the molds. On Sunday afternoon they will take the stones out of the mold, top dress them and take them home.

Meet an artist of Glassworks Gallery in Sperryville. Since 1984, Glassworks Gallery has offered excellent quality hand made art and fine craft.

River District Potters in Sperryville will have an open studio. Potters Sara Adams, Susan Hornbostel, Doris Jones, Nancy Nord will be working in the studio, answering questions and enjoying visitors all day.

Sperryville ARTist Cooperative/Living Sky Foundation in Sperryville will have drawing workshops with VCU artist Cy Parker. Drop in for one or all three still life drawing sessions. Workshops will focus on observational drawing fundamentals for all skill levels. Supplies will be included (charcoal, drawing board, paper, etc.), as well as easels, stools, tables. 11 a.m to 1 p.m.

To find out more information about these members of the Rappahannock County Artisan Trail visit opendoortour.org and select the banner for Rappahannock County Second Saturday. Each member on the Second Saturday Event has a link to their page on the Artisan Trail, as well as more information about all the members on our Trail.