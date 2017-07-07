Rolling up sleeves

We would like to extend our thanks to the 41 people who came out on Wednesday, June 21, to attempt to donate blood for the American Red Cross Blood Drive at the Washington fire hall.

A total of 30 usable pints of blood were collected! We thank Ann Spieker for allowing us the use of the fire hall and Preston Angell for his ensuring signage was out and the temperature was cool inside!

Summertime is an especially crucial time to donate blood as many regular donors are vacationing. If you missed this blood drive please consider going to one in a neighboring community (Amissville — July 25, 2-7 p.m.) this summer.

Otherwise, we hope to see you again in January 2018 in Little Washington!

Marie Riedel and Marie Davis

Co-chairs, Red Cross Bloodmobile