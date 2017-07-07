Shining example of youth

Last Thursday, Headwaters presented a Concert for the Community, featuring the 2017 Summer Chorus. The Summer Chorus, which was funded through a generous grant from the Claudia Mitchell Fund at RAAC, included ten young ladies from both of the Rappahannock County public schools, as well as Hearthstone School and Wakefield Country Day School. They rehearsed at the Rappahannock County Elementary School in the afternoon for seven days over the past two weeks. The girls worked very hard and learned a lot of music in a short amount of time. They were a shining example of the talent and enthusiasm in the youth of Rappahannock County.

Headwaters thanks Roxie Beebe-Center, Julianna Butler, Maeve Ciuba, Kirsten Dalle Lucca, Sophia Hernandez, Arella Nagle, Giulietta Pates, McKenna Torosian, Mimi Walker and Clover Weisgerber for the energy and enthusiasm that they brought to rehearsals and for making each day such an enjoyable experience for the adults. You were a great choir and we hope that you enjoyed singing as much as we enjoyed listening to you.

Thanks as well to our music directors — Kelsey Rose, Keith Hudspeth, and Wendy Aichele — for bringing their talents and knowledge, not to mention fun personalities, to the Summer Chorus. You are all a joy to work with. I also wish to express my heartfelt thank you to Kat Habib and Lacey Jenkins for their dedication behind the scenes in preparing snacks, supervising outdoor time, planning the post-concert reception . . . and the myriad of other tasks that they skillfully did over the past two weeks to make the Summer Chorus run like clockwork.

Additionally, thank you to the staff at both of the Rappahannock County Public Schools for hosting us and for cheerfully providing all kinds of assistance over the past several months to help Headwaters get this program off the ground. Your help was immensely appreciated.

A special thank you to the music teachers at the girls’ schools — Jason Guira, Traci Dippert, Brian Raciborski, Sarah Solomon, Kiaya Abernathy, and Tracey Stakem — for the work that you do to bring the joy of music to students and to the communities we live in. We hope that the excitement that came out of Summer Chorus will carry over into your classes in the new school year.

Finally, thank you to the Claudia Mitchell Fund at RAAC for their generous financial support, as well as enthusiastic vocal support, for the Summer Chorus program. Thank you, as well, to everyone who came to hear the concert last Thursday. Having community support for the program means so much!

We can’t wait for next year!

Kevin Brandriff

Flint Hill

The writer is executive director of the Headwaters Foundation