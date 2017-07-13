Courthouse Row for July 13

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office July 5-6:

Jackson

Charles E. Johnson Jr., and Deborah P. Johnson, husband and wife to Dan C. Lowe, lot 4, 3.39745 acres, $367,500, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 43-37J

Stonewall

Wells Fargo Bank N.A. to Kirk Thomas Milam Sr., 2.6364 acres, $90,000, deed bargain sale, special warranty, tax map 50-15

Building Permits

The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:

Katherine Krebser, Flint Hill, sump pump, $5,000

Eric and Curinna Murdock, Amissville, dwelling, $250,000

Charlotte Turmeyer, Flint Hill, change electric meter, $800

Kirk Milam, Washington, electric service, no cost