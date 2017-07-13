Fire and rescue calls for July 13

Monday, July 3
7:05 a.m. — Pine Drive, Amissville, unconscious person, companies 1, 3 and 4
11:23 a.m. — Echo Hill Lane, Washington, injury, companies 1 and 4
3:18 p.m — Grand View Road, Washington, allergic reaction, companies 1 and 7
4:51 p.m. — Hidden Run Lane, Castleton, brush fire, companies 1, 2, 5 and 7
5:17 p.m. — Sperryville Pike, Sperryville, injury, company 7
Tuesday, July 4
10:22 a.m. — F. T. Valley Road, Sperryville, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 2 and 7
10:48 a.m. — Hinsons Ford Road, Amissville, unconscious person, company 3
11:37 a.m. — Thornton Gap Church Road, Sperryville, stroke, companies 1 and 7
12:45 a.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville cardiac emergency, 1 and 7
4:50 p.m. — Aaron Mountain Road, Castleton, difficulty breathing, companies 3 and 5
7:31 p.m. — Fodderstack Road, Washington, public service, company 1
Wednesday, July 5
9:37 a.m. — Viewtown Road, Amissville, abdominal pain, companies 3, 4 and 5
7:22 p.m. — Zachary Taylor Highway, Flint Hill, unresponsive person, 1, 4 and 9
10:05 p.m — Rock Mills Road, Woodville, difficulty breathing, company 1
Thursday, July 6
11:59 a.m — Main Street, Sperryville, severe bleeding, companies 1 and 7
2:14 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, general illness, companies 1 and 7
4:42 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, public service, company 1
9:21 p.m. — Aaron Mountain Road, Castleton, wire down, company 5
Friday, July 7
9:57 a.m — Rolling Road, Sperryville, general illness, companies 1 and 7
10:13 a.m — F. T. Valley Road, Sperryville, difficulty breathing, companies 1, 3, 4 and 7
11:19 a.m. — Fodderstack Road, Washington, unresponsive person, companies 1, 3, 4 and 7
4:19 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, public service, companies 1 and 7
5:10 p.m. — Bear Wallow Lane, Huntly, smoke in area, companies 1, 4 and 9
7:12 p.m. — Botts Lane, Woodville, general illness, company 7
Saturday, July 8
2:29 a.m. — Fodderstack Road, Flint Hill, difficulty breathing, companies 1, 3 and 4
10:08 a.m. — Jordans Road, Amissville, smoke in area, company 3
Sunday, July 9
8:43 a.m. — Trotter Lane, Sperryville, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 2 and 7
9:40 a.m.— Carter Lane, Amissville, public service, company 3
Companies
1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.
Be the first to comment