Fire and rescue calls for July 13

By Jan Clatterbuck July 13, 2017 Fire and Rescue 0

Monday, July 3

7:05 a.m. — Pine Drive, Amissville, unconscious person, companies 1, 3 and 4

11:23 a.m. — Echo Hill Lane, Washington, injury, companies 1 and 4

3:18 p.m — Grand View Road, Washington, allergic reaction, companies 1 and 7

4:51 p.m. — Hidden Run Lane, Castleton, brush fire, companies 1, 2, 5 and 7

5:17 p.m. — Sperryville Pike, Sperryville, injury, company 7

Tuesday, July 4

10:22 a.m. — F. T. Valley Road, Sperryville, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 2 and 7

10:48 a.m. — Hinsons Ford Road, Amissville, unconscious person, company 3

11:37 a.m. — Thornton Gap Church Road, Sperryville, stroke, companies 1 and 7

12:45 a.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville cardiac emergency, 1 and 7

4:50 p.m. — Aaron Mountain Road, Castleton, difficulty breathing, companies 3 and 5

7:31 p.m. — Fodderstack Road, Washington, public service, company 1

Wednesday, July 5

9:37 a.m. — Viewtown Road, Amissville, abdominal pain, companies 3, 4 and 5

7:22 p.m. — Zachary Taylor Highway, Flint Hill, unresponsive person, 1, 4 and 9

10:05 p.m — Rock Mills Road, Woodville, difficulty breathing, company 1

Thursday, July 6

11:59 a.m — Main Street, Sperryville, severe bleeding, companies 1 and 7

2:14 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, general illness, companies 1 and 7

4:42 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, public service, company 1

9:21 p.m. — Aaron Mountain Road, Castleton, wire down, company 5

Friday, July 7

9:57 a.m — Rolling Road, Sperryville, general illness, companies 1 and 7

10:13 a.m — F. T. Valley Road, Sperryville, difficulty breathing, companies 1, 3, 4 and 7

11:19 a.m. — Fodderstack Road, Washington, unresponsive person, companies 1, 3, 4 and 7

4:19 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, public service, companies 1 and 7

5:10 p.m. — Bear Wallow Lane, Huntly, smoke in area, companies 1, 4 and 9

7:12 p.m. — Botts Lane, Woodville, general illness, company 7

Saturday, July 8

2:29 a.m. — Fodderstack Road, Flint Hill, difficulty breathing, companies 1, 3 and 4

10:08 a.m. — Jordans Road, Amissville, smoke in area, company 3

Sunday, July 9

8:43 a.m. — Trotter Lane, Sperryville, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 2 and 7

9:40 a.m.— Carter Lane, Amissville, public service, company 3

Companies

1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.

