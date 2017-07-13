Say hello to Russ, your new best friend

Courtesy photo

All of us RAWL dogs are relaxing in the air conditioning except when we go out in the play yard several times daily. My name is Russ and near as they can tell I am a lab/chow mix, about one year old. I love attention and humans. I help with chores around here and adore spa days; pampering you know. Most dogs are just fine by me. Cats I meet need to know how to deal with dogs. Are you my new person/people? Come on by for a meet & greet. Ask for Russ.