‘A Prince . . . unfit to be the ruler’

Rereading the Declaration Of Independence, which appeared in Thursday’s June 29th edition of the Rappahannock News, started me thinking of how circular history is. Many historians mark the Declaration and the Bill of Rights as “the beginning of the end of the Divine Rights of Kings.”

However, what I see in this country is an attempt by our president to “rule” and not “govern.” Many of the grievances that our Forefathers had are again prevalent today. The first grievance in the Declaration states: “He has refused his Assent to Laws most wholesome and necessary for the public good.”

Our “He” wants to repeal the Affordable Care Act even though”He” has no replacement for it. Even though “He” promised a bigger and better plan which “He” cannot deliver. Our “He” is trying to cut Medicaid and SCHIP. Our “He” has cut school nutritional programs and food stamps that help our most vulnerable citizens. Our “He” has passed rulings that pollute our atmosphere and destroy our waters.

The Declaration states: “He has endeavored to prevent the population of these States; for that purpose obstructing the Laws for Naturalization of Foreigners; refusing to pass others to encourage their migration hither and . . . ”

Our “He” has tried to post bans on certain countries and religions. Our “He” has tried to ban green card and Visa holders. Our “He” has tried to deport people without due process, even though anyone on U.S. soil is entitled to due process (14th amendment).

The Declaration states: “He has obstructed the Administration of Justice by refusing his Assent to Laws for establishing Judiciary Powers.”

Our “He” has made many attempts to weaken our Judiciary by making repeated personal attacks against its members. Our “He” has disparaged a judge for his heritage and attacked others who did not agree with his agenda. Our “He” has tried to weaken a coequal branch of government and to set his minions upon it.

The Declaration states: “For cutting off our trade with all parts of the world.”

Our “He” has tried to bully sovereign nations into “favorable” trade deals without any success. Our “He” has threatened to raise tariffs. Our “He” has ceded trade leadership to Japan and China in the Pacific Rim. Our “He” is about to lose a large share of the European and Japanese markets as the EU and Japan have signed an agreement on trade.

The Declaration states: “He has excited domestic insurrection amongst us . . .” Our “He” leads the attack on the media. Our “He” demeans all who will not agree with him — “lock her up,” “little Marco,” “lying Ted,” etc.

A whole nationality our “He” calls rapists and a whole religion our “He” calls terrorists. Our “He” attacks women for their looks and makes fun of those who have a physical handicap. Our “He” sets one part of the population against the other.

I have this image in my mind of “He’s” Cabinet as they go around the room, millionaires and billionaires, heaping effusive praise on their sovereign. I think to myself all these “ministers” need are powdered wigs and boxes of snuff.

The Declaration states: “A Prince whose character is thus marked by every act which may define a Tyrant is unfit to be the ruler of free people.”

Hank Gorfein

Washington