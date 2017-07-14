Hats off one and all

On July 8, the Volunteers of Firehouse Treasures Thrift realized a dream come true when the new Firehouse Treasures Thrift building held its grand opening. We have many to thank for helping us reach our goal.

We are so grateful for the generosity of the Citizens of Rappahannock and the patronage of the Thrift customers. Their response to our request for funding exceeded our wildest hopes and gave us the incentive to see our project through to completion.

We wish to make a special acknowledgement to the board of directors, Chief Ann Spieker and the members of Washington Volunteer Fire & Rescue who provided assistance in so many ways. County Administrator Debbie Keyser and her staff were most helpful with zoning issues. Richie Burke and Marlina Lee of the Building Office answered a never-ending stream of questions with patience and expertise.

We received generous funding through the Loeb Foundation and the Rappahannock Benevolent Fund. Their contributions brought our goal within reach.

Assisting us throughout our efforts were our “Go To Guys”: Steve Critzer was with us from the beginning. He helped us find our builder and donated many hours for site preparation, drainage control and even beautification by planting crepe myrtles. Jackie Estes of ERS Electric and Plumbing did all of the electrical work at no cost with donated electrical supplies provided by Pat Fallon of Pro-Tech Service Company. Doug Exline did all of our carpentry work beautifully, after coming home from his day job. And finally, Greg Merritt of the Hampton Inn, Warrenton, graciously provided accommodations for our Amish work crew.

Our beautiful new building is a testament to the contractors who worked on it. They include Steve Critzer, ERS Electric and Plumbing, Diamond L Barns and Trailers, Blackwater Designer Concrete, NB Heating and Air Conditioning, John M. Jones Drywall, L.P. Painting Service & Home Improvements, Early’s Carpet, and Culpeper Window & Siding.

Michael T. Brown provided legal assistance. I also want to mention John Cappiali of Paladin Unlimited. Thank you, John, for being such a gentleman.

The all-volunteer staff at Firehouse Treasures includes Louise Bondelid, Shirley Franey, Elizabeth Rhein, Susan Laing, Mary Lou Madsen, Bernice Butler, Juliet Del Grosso, Charlotte Laing, Mindy Alexander, Marie Riedel, Preston Angell, and Sharon Deemer. Hats off to all of you. It is your work that made it all possible.

Mary Collins

President, Ladies Auxiliary to Washington Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad