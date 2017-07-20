Courthouse Row

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office July 7-13:

Hampton

Peyton Farm Development, Lila Harper Helms and Michelle Benecke to 218 Grand View Road LLC, lot 30, 10.0614 acres, no consideration, exempt from recording taxes per Virginia Code, deed bargain sale, special warranty, tax map 29B-1-30

Thomas R. Starks Jr., to Dumbarton Vineyards at Little Washington LLC, parcel of land as tract number 2, $253,500, special warranty, tax map 28-73

Jackson

Charles E. Johnson Jr., and Deborah P. Johnson, husband and wife to Dan C. Lowe, 43.39745 acres, $367,500, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 43-37J

Piedmont

Richard McNeary, Nancy J. McNeary and Laura E. Morey to Old Hollow LLC, 25.5801 and 0.3516, no consideration, deed of gift, special warranty, tax map 27-56E

Stonewall

Wells Fargo Bank N.A. to Kirk Thomas Milam Sr., 2.6364 acres, $90,000, deed bargain sale, special warranty, tax map 50-15

Wakefield

Brian Lech and Nicole Loch to Laura Maas, 2.1799 acres, Blue Ridge Mountain Estates (BRME), $300,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 21-32B

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, to Bradley T. Briggs and Morgan E. McLaughlin, parcel of land, $128,200, special warranty, tax map 1C-1-4-20

Building Permits

The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:

Elizabeth Plentovich, Flint Hill, solar array, $8,700

Asa Nienstadt, Sperryville, dwelling, $12,000

Kathy Noland, Castleton, gas lines $4,712

Anne Grenade, Flint Hill, accessory building, $14,445