Meet Lyra, your new best friend

July 20, 2017
Courtesy photo

As you can see from my candid portrait I am a fluffy dog and am thus nicknamed Fluff Ball. My name is Lyra which is Greek for lyre, a string instrument. In Greek mythology lyra was the lyre of the great musician, Orpheus. And there’s a constellation of stars named after me that contains the fifth brightest star in the heavens, Vega. I’m a female Great Pyrenees mix, a youngster, only 8 months old, and love everybody — kids (grown-ups too), cats, other dogs, no problem. Hurry on by, love to see ya.

One dog was adopted from RAWL this past week

