Shenandoah ripe for Saturday’s annual ‘Blackberry Delight’ event

The annual “Blackberry Delight” celebration is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m this Saturday, July 22, at Skyland in Shenandoah National Park.

For many Shenandoah visitors, it’s all about the blackberries each year. Starting in mid-summer, thickets of blackberries ripen in the open areas along the roads, trails and streams of the national park.

“Blackberry Delight” celebrates the sweet-tart fruit in all its glory. Better yet, Skyland will be serving special blackberry-infused dishes, combined with a full day of live music, dancing, local crafts, pony rides, and kid’s activities to make it a fun day for the entire family.

But Shenandoah’s rangers didn’t want the celebration to end with Blackberry Delight, so they’ve created exclusive menu specials for the remainder of the month.

At Skyland’s Pollock Dining Room, “Chef Jeff” has crafted stacks of fresh Blackberry Pancakes (fresh local blackberries and compote); a “Shenandoah Cuban” with blackberry mustard for lunch; and for dinner how does “Blackberry Pork” sound?

At Big Meadows Lodge, “Chef William’s” Spotswood Dining Room is serving Blackberry French Toast; country Ham & cheese with blackberry mustard for lunch; and roasted “Blackberry Chicken” for dinner.