Luke Christopher is a "Best of D.C." photographer who has been published, in print, in The Washington Post, The Washington Times, The Washingtonian, Miami New Times and an international array of web-based media outlets. He started his photography career as a reporter for the University of Maryland's daily newspaper, "the diamondback." Over the years he has also written for "DC One" magazine and served as the entertainment editor for "City Living " magazine.