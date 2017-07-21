Community & country

The Sperryville Volunteer Fire Department sponsored their 11th Annual Rappahannock County July 4th Celebration at the Thornton Hill Hounds Race Course. Independence Day was celebrated in spectacular fashion as the American flag flew high over the event, reminding everyone of the freedoms we enjoy each and every day. A good time was had by all and the celebration ended with a spectacular fireworks show.

The Rappahannock County July 4th Celebration is sponsored by the Sperryville Volunteer Fire Department. However, the success of the event is not possible without generous contributions from our underwriters, Jamie, Lilla and Bill Fletcher, B&B Signal Company, Gibson Rental, Greve Foundation, Hampton Foundation, Greg Williams Tree and Landscaping Service, Hampton Inn Warrenton LLC, Cheri Woodard Realtors, Pepsi-Cola of Central Virginia, and Union Bank and Trust. The Sperryville Volunteer Fire Department membership recognizes the aforementioned underwriters for their extraordinary support to the event.

In addition to the underwriters, fifteen local corporate sponsors participated in this year’s celebration. They consisted of local businesses and nonprofit organizations who celebrated Independence Day with their employees and families. Corporate sponsors are equally important to the sustainability of the event. The membership thanks them as well for their continued support.

The Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office is recognized for their efforts with event security and traffic control, and kudos to the Boy Scouts for their tireless efforts with parking vehicles. Good job by all! Special thanks go out to Motor Cycle Factory Inc. (MFI) and James River Equipment for supplying the Sperryville Volunteer Fire Department with ATVs to use for transportation during the event.

The Sperryville Volunteer Fire Department membership deserves a round of applause for their countless hours of hard work leading up to the July 4th Celebration. Without the commitment and dedication of the membership, we could not offer such an important community celebration. They are committed volunteers with a desire to serve Rappahannock County. Thanks for a job well-done!

Lastly, special gratitude is extended to the community and to everyone who attended and braved the heat to celebrate our country’s independence as a community. We look forward to seeing everyone again next year!

Sincerely, the July 4th committee:

Gary Settle (Chairman), Richie Burke, Chucky Jenkins, Larry Grove, Mike Leake, and Gregory Williams

Sperryville