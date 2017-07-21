Rapp road flags

Here are some road and lane closures, detours and related work zones to keep an eye out for while traversing Rappahannock County in the coming days, if not longer depending on the project:

Route 211 (Lee Highway) — Trench widening on roadway shoulders near Washington and Sperryville. Alternating lane closures 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Motorists should be alert for directional signs as they approach the work zone.

Route 211 (Lee Highway) — Slow-moving mowing on shoulders and median strip from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. will cause mobile lane closures. Follow directional signs and arrow boards.

Route 628 (Dearing Road) — Rehabilitating bridge over a tributary of the Jordan River. Road closed to traffic. Follow detour. Anticipated completion Aug. 21.

Route 640 (Battle Mountain Road) — Paving of a gravel road from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging.

Route 681 (Rolling Road) — Paving of a gravel road from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging.