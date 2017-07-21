As a Sperryville resident, I have loved reading the accolades from the Thrillist and Monica Marciano’s article [“What’s all the ‘buzz’ about Sperryville?”] in the July 6 edition of the Rappahannock News. Seeing so many of the places I love highlighted is a joy.

I am, however, puzzled by an omission in both articles. Next door to the post office is Sperryville’s Knit Wit shop. With its wonderful collection of yarns, its eclectic collection of free trade goods, and its weekly stitching gatherings, it is a true Sperryville gem and sure deserves at least a mention if not a full paragraph of its own.

Amy Isaacs

Sperryville