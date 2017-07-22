Cockburn kickoff

Photo by John McCaslin

Dozens of Rappahannock County residents descended on Little Eldon Farm in Woodville on a beautiful Sunday evening to hear Rappahannock resident Leslie Cockburn, a prominent journalist, author and filmmaker, declare her 2018 Democratic candidacy for the U.S. Congress in Virginia’s sprawling 5th congressional district. It’s her first-ever bid for public office. The outdoor campaign kickoff was hosted by Little Eldon residents Scott and Mary-Sherman Willis.