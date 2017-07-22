Off to Fauquier

By Staff/Contributed July 22, 2017 Photos 0
Photo by John McCaslin

Last Friday, July 14, was a bittersweet day for Rappahannock native Debbie Keyser (left), as her unexpectedly short 15 months as county administrator drew to a close. Keyser, who accepted a position with the Fauquier County government, spent her final day in office welcoming well-wishers, packing her belongings, and posing for this farewell photograph with executive assistant Lauren May (middle) and interim superintendent Brenda Garton.

She then left for her family’s Old Hollow home, where close friends and co-workers, including supervisors Mike Biniek and John Lesinski, and recently retired building official/emergency services coordinator Richie Burke, toasted to her future success.

Print Friendly
Staff/Contributed
About Staff/Contributed 4094 Articles
The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338.
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*