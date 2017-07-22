Off to Fauquier

Photo by John McCaslin

Last Friday, July 14, was a bittersweet day for Rappahannock native Debbie Keyser (left), as her unexpectedly short 15 months as county administrator drew to a close. Keyser, who accepted a position with the Fauquier County government, spent her final day in office welcoming well-wishers, packing her belongings, and posing for this farewell photograph with executive assistant Lauren May (middle) and interim superintendent Brenda Garton.

She then left for her family’s Old Hollow home, where close friends and co-workers, including supervisors Mike Biniek and John Lesinski, and recently retired building official/emergency services coordinator Richie Burke, toasted to her future success.