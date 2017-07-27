Courthouse Row for July 27

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office July 14-20:

Hampton

Lydia Micheaux Marshall to Lydia Micheaux Marshall, trustee of the Lydia Micheaux Marshall Revocable Trust, 16.735 acres, deed of gift, tax map 20-37A

Jackson

Vanessa L. Harris and Lynwood C. Heflin, trustees of the Dorothy A. Stanton Trust, to Jacqueline R. Douglass, 10.9297 acres, $235,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 43-34D

Jeffery L. Vires to Cleveland R. Jenkins III and Melanie Patricia Jenkins, husband and wife, 1.5059 acres, $97,500, general warranty, tax map 32-4

Piedmont

Richard E. McNear, Nancy J. McNear and Laura E. Morey to Old Hollow LLC, 0.5000 acres, deed of gift, special warranty, tax map 27-56E

Wakefield

Bonny J. McDaniel to Jeffrey S. Kalinowski and Dhruv Sud, 30.67 acres, $485,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1-14

Joseph A. Ordile and Lisa D. Ordile, husband and wife, to Joseph Ordile Jr., Skyverge Estates, Lot 13. Deed of gift, special warranty, tax map 1A-1-13A

Building Permits

The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:

Hugh Hill, Huntly, solar array, $18,899

Jeff Bruggeman, Amissville, electric, $3,500

Jeffery Hopkins, Castleton, generator, $8,500

SPA Holdings LLC, Washington, accessory building, $20,000