Down Memory Lane for July 27

Jan. 14, 1998

On Memorial Day weekend the Faith Mountain retail store will celebrate its 21st anniversary by changing its location to the old Sperryville school (previously home to That Sperryville Emporium.)

“This will be a very busy spring,” said Cheri Woodard, president of Faith Mountain. Besides moving the retail store, Faith Mountain is publishing two catalogs this spring. The first issue of an exclusively fashion catalog will add to the selections offered in the present catalog.

Renovation of the school began on Jan. 1, using plans drawn by local architect Jay Monroe, Donnie Cline, Faith Mountain’s facilities supervisor, who is in charge of overseeing the subcontractors. Faith Mountain’s store space will expand from 1,500 square feet to 11,400 square feet at the new location.

“I’m excited and a little intimidated by the move,” said Barbara Gore, store staff supervisor for the past 14 years. She is beginning to have meetings with Mary Turner, store manager, and other staff members to brainstorm for ideas. It will be a challenge to keep the store’s unique atmosphere while being able to display more of a selection,” said Gore.

The Rappahannock Board of Supervisors voted unanimously last week to endorse Douglas K. Baumgardner for a vacant judgeship in the 20th Judicial District.

Baumgardner has also been nominated and endorsed by the Rappahannock County Bar Association. The judge will be chosen from those being endorsed from Loudoun, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties.

The election of officers from the supervisors for 1998 was made: Hubert S. Gilkey will continue as chair for the board; Ron Frazier will be vice chair; Mike Massie will continue as planning commission representative; and Bob Anderson will be representative to the Rappahannock-Rapidan Planning District Commission.

The supervisors adopted the revised Emergency Operations Plan which was previously mailed to residents.

They also received several letters, one from Robert E. Lindquist of Amissville, requesting that the supervisors take an aggressive position to oppose and stop the relocation of the post office to Clevenger’s Corner From Amissville.

Nov. 14, 1974

Rappahannock County is looking into the possibility of utilizing the old Washington school building for county offices space.

Dr. R. S. LeGarde, regional health officer, brought the question up at last Thursday’s meeting of the board of supervisors by reporting that the building’s present owner, William Carrigan, had mentioned some rental proposals.

Chairman Peter Luke agreed that the possibilities ought to be looked into, but he wanted a “feasibility study” to include consolidating as many county and public offices as possible, utilizing at first the “eight big rooms in the old, front part of the school.”

“Maybe we could consolidate the welfare offices and everything else and save money,” said Luke. Commonwealth’s Attorney George Davis agreed that the prospects were worth looking into.

Dr. Legarde reminded the supervisors that any capital outlays by the county in behalf of his department would be amortized by the department over a 20 year period, “plus us paying so much a square foot each year for maintenance.”

An appropriation sufficient to pay an assistant registrar for a half-day’s work each week was approved at the November meeting of the Rappahannock Board of Supervisors.

At their previous meeting, the supervisors had approved appointment of an assistant, to serve a total of six day a year. Jack Carney, chairman of the electoral board, and James Massie, secretary, appeared before the supervisors last Thursday to argue that the previous action didn’t provide for enough.

Carney said an assistant is not only needed, but also that he understands that the next session of the general assembly will make such a position mandatory on the part of all counties.

The process has become so complicated since being computerized, said Carney, that it is also imperative that someone other than the full-time registrar, Mary Cleverley, know the procedures involved.