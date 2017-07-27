Fire and rescue calls for July 27

Tuesday, July 18
2:40 p.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 3 and 4
7:07 p.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 3 and 4
Wednesday, July 19
12:57 p.m. — Forgotten Creek Lane, Amissville, stroke, companies 1, 3 and 4
5:54 p.m. — Headwater Road, Chester Gap, cardiac emergency, companies 1, 4 and 9
Thursday, July 20
7:05 a.m. — Old Hollow Road, Sperryville, stoke, companies 1, 3, 4 and 7
Friday, July 21
3:58 a.m — Sperryville Pike, Sperryville, injury, companies 1 and 7
8:40 a.m — Five Forks Road, Woodville, general illness, companies 1 and 7
12:18 p.m. — Grand View Road, Washington, injury, companies 1 and 7
12:20 p.m. — Bryans Road, Sperryville, Diabetic emergency, companies 1 and 7
7:45 p.m. — Zachary Taylor Highway, Flint Hill, fire alarm, companies 1 and 4
8:51 p.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, public service, company 3
Saturday, July 22
12:13 p.m. — Waterfall Road, Chester Gap, allergic reaction, companies 4 and 9
1:26 p.m. — Water Street, Sperryville, general illness, companies 1 and 7
5:31 p.m. — Crest Hill Road, Amissville, 911 hang up, companies 3 and 4
Sunday, July 23
3:15 a.m — Main Street, Sperryville, general illness, companies 1 and 7
7:54 a.m — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
9::31 a.m — Thornton Gap Church Road, Sperryville, unconscious person, company 7
Monday, July 24
11:31 a.m — Hilltop Lane, Washington, cardiac emergency, companies 1, 4 and 7
12:51 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, stroke, companies 1 and 7
1:01 p.m. — Culpeper County, mutual aid, company 5
2:10 p.m. — Rudasill Mill Road, Woodville, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 2 and 7
5:59 p.m. — Mount Salem Avenue, Washington, general illness, company 1
10:58 p.m. — Castleton Ford Road, Castleton, general illness, companies 1, 3 and 5
Tuesday, July 25
8:10 a.m .— Huntly Road, Huntly, smoke in area, companies 1, 4 and 9
Companies
1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.
Be the first to comment