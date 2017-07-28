Rappahannock County Public Schools have been recognized by Virginia Gov. Terry and First Lady Dorothy McAuliffe as a winner of the Food for Thought Competition.

Rappahannock won the award in the Wellness and Physical Activity category for school districts with less than 10,000 students.

The award was presented July 18 at the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) Conference on Education in Richmond.

Courtesy photo

As stated in a news release from the VSBA, the competition “was created in 2012 to educate, engage, and empower school leaders to address childhood hunger and provide all students in Virginia with healthier, more nutritious school meals.”

In the 2016-2017 school year, Rappahannock schools were the recipients of a grant from the PATH Foundation, which allowed for the school division to create the Commit to Be Fit (C2BF) program. The goal of the C2BF program is to educate and inspire students, teachers, and community members to adopt healthier lifestyle activities.

Since the creation of the program, C2BF has designed healthier cafeteria menu options for the students, worked with teachers to incorporate kinesthetic learning techniques in the classroom, and developed a wellness program and six-month challenge for adults in the community.