Falcon answers to ‘Franky’

Rappahannock County resident Allan R. Rexinger has a tree in his backyard, about 10 feet from his deck, where a wild peregrine falcon “perches for much of the day.” The bird “enjoys having meals with us as we sit at the table on the deck a few feet from him. A very beautiful bird and bird call/sound,” notes Rexinger.

“If he is not around we simply yell out to him, ‘Franky’, and he will show up in the tree a few minutes later.” It’s no wonder Franky appears quickly. Renowned for its speed, the peregrine falcon is the fastest member of the animal kingdom, reaching speeds of up to 240 miles-per-hour during high-speed hunting dives.