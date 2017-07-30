We are Number 1

Courtesy photo

The Rappahannock/Culpeper 6-and-under baseball team came home winners of Virginia’s New Kent 6U Invitational Tournament held over the weekend of July 14 in New Kent. The local 6U team went undefeated in the tournament, with a 4-0 record, ending their summer with an outstanding overall tournament record of 7-1.

Pictured here (front row, left to right) are Randy Smith, Ethan Harper, Alex Settle, Will Hughes, Brayden Compton, and Kyndal Christian; (middle row) Blake Lillard, Emily Scheulen, Dominik Cropp, Nicholas Smith, Malcolm Christian, and Nicholas Burfield; (back row) coaches Rick Burfield, Monte Christian, Megan Christian and Brian Compton.