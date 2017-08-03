Courthouse Row Aug. 3

Home/land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office July 21-25:
Jackson
Rand F. Batchelder, David R. Batchelder and Susan Batchelder Wise, co-trustees of the Batchelder Family Trust, to Michael J. Chiaramonte and Elizabeth Chiaramonte, 140.1877 acres, $1,150,000, deed bargain sale, special warranty, tax map 23-21A
Stonewall
Patricia M. Skipper to Shannon L. Grimsley and Rocky D. Grimsley, husband and wife, 5.0287 acres, $234,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 57-73H
Wakefield
Donald R. Keyser Jr., and Robbie L. Keyser, husband and wife to Donald R. Keyser Jr., 14.2182 acres, exempt from recording taxes per Virginia Code, deed bargain sale, special warranty, tax map 13-35B
Building Permits
The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:
Thomas Williamson, Castleton, dwelling, $300,000
Tim Ayers and Christine Smith, Sperryville, deck, $20,000
Kenneth Thompson, Sperryville, addition, $12,500
