Down Memory Lane Aug. 3

May 6, 1998

At a special meeting on April 28, the county school board appointed Aline B. Johnson of Sperryville to fill the Piedmont District post that became vacant when Dennis Wingfield resigned April 1. The county will hold a special election later this year to fill the remainder of Wingfield’s term.

Johnson, a lifelong resident of the county, served as Sperryville Postmaster until her retirement in 1979. A county school basketball coach and substitute teacher, Johnson was also vocational education advisor for James Madison University, Lord Fairfax Community College, and RCHS. In addition, Johnson served two terms on the Rappahannock County Social Services Board and one term on the Rappahannock Rapidan Community Service Board. She is currently a member of the Rappahannock Rapidan Human Rights Commission.

Commending Bot Johnson and Dorothy Butler, who also applied for the appointment, county school superintendent Dr. David Gangel commented.

“It was a tough decision. They are both well qualified and fine people.”

Every year the Woman’s Club in Culpeper recognizes an outstanding educator. This year they chose John Norman from George Washington Carver-Piedmont Technical Education Center.

“We chose him because he is the type of person you would want as a teacher,” said club member Marilyn Slate, who added that Norman goes beyond what is required to give the students self-esteem and support.

John Toth cited Norman as the most outstanding teacher he has met in his 28 year career. He said Norman is a patient man who believes that he can make difference in the lives of young people:

“Norman gladly takes on this challenge with compassion, discipline, caring and respect for his students. Not only does he teach them a highly marketable skill, but he convinces each student to believe in himself in the process.”

Feb. 5, 1976

The old Amissville fire house will come tumbling down under the watchful eye of Cletus Printz, who is dismantling the structure for his son William Printz. He purchased the building from the Virginia Department of Highways, who have secured the right-of-way for dual laning Route 211 when funds are available. Mr. Printz had some help with the roof trusses, which blew over in the gusty winds over the weekend. A new fire house has been constructed and is in use at the carnival grounds property.

David J. Yokum has been appointed postmaster of Amissville, it has been announced by Francis X. Biglin, Regional Postmaster General for the Eastern Region of the U. S. Postal Service. Yokum was one of 12 postmasters appointed in the Eastern Region States of Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

The appointments, effective January 31, add to the increasing numbers of postmasters named by the U. S. Postal Service under the non-political merit system established by the Postal Reorganization Act of 1970.

Recommendations for appointments of postmasters are submitted by Regional Management Selection Boards, consisting of postal and non-postal members.

Yokum has been employed with the U. S. Postal Service for 14 years. During the time he has successfully worked in all phases of postal positions, clerk, city carrier, foreman of mails, route examiner, street supervisor, officer in charge and now postmaster.

Mr. Yokum plans to reside in Rappahannock County.