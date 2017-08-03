Fire and rescue calls for Aug. 3

By Jan Clatterbuck August 3, 2017 Fire and Rescue 0

Tuesday, July 25

12:50 A.m. — Woodward Road, Sperryville, injury, companies 1 and 7

1:01 p.m. — Waterfall Road, Chester Gap, general illness, companies 1, 4 and 9

6:05 p.m. — Scrabble Road, Castleton, 911 open line, company 5

10:30 p.m — Hillsdale Farm Lane, Washington, general illness, companies 1, 3 and 4

Wednesday, July 26

10:19 a.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, stroke, companies 1 and 7

10:43 a.m. — Thorns Mill Run Lane, Amissville, cardiac emergency, companies 1, 3 and 4

11:30 a.m. — Peach Orchard Lane, Washington, general illness, companies 1, 4 and 7

12:49 a.m. — Ida Belle Lane, Amissville, abdominal pain, companies 3 and 5

3:54 p.m. — Fauquier County, mutual aid, company 3

Thursday, July 27

9:32 a.m. — Castle Mountain Road, Castleton, stroke, companies 1, 3, 4 and 5

10:02 a.m — Castleton Ford Road, Castleton, allergic reaction, companies 3 and 5

11:36 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

10:15 p.m. — Keyser Run Road, Washington, 911 hang up, company 1

Friday, July 28

8:41 a.m. — Castleton Ford Road, Castleton, general illness, companies 3 and 5

4:28 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, general illness, company 1

5:34 p.m. — Richmond Road, Amissville, general illness, companies 3 and 5

Saturday, July 29

4:49 p.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, public service, company 3

8:25 p.m. — Low Rider Lane, Woodville, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 2, 3 and 5

Sunday, July 30

9:27 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

5:56 p.m. — Waterfall Road, Chester Gap, seizure, companies 1 and 9

8:10 p.m. — Mount Salem Avenue, Washington motor vehicle accident, company 1

11:56 p.m. — Sperryville Pike, Boston, difficulty breathing, companies 1, 3 and 7

Monday, July 31

6:01 a.m. — North Poes Road, Flint Hill, injury, companies 3 and 4

8:02 a.m. — Norway Lane, Chester Gap, chest pain, companies 4 and 9

9:25 p.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, general illness, company 3

11:27 p.m. — Keyser Run Road, Washington, 911 hang up, companies 1 and 2

Companies

1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*