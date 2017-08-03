Fire and rescue calls for Aug. 3

Tuesday, July 25
12:50 A.m. — Woodward Road, Sperryville, injury, companies 1 and 7
1:01 p.m. — Waterfall Road, Chester Gap, general illness, companies 1, 4 and 9
6:05 p.m. — Scrabble Road, Castleton, 911 open line, company 5
10:30 p.m — Hillsdale Farm Lane, Washington, general illness, companies 1, 3 and 4
Wednesday, July 26
10:19 a.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, stroke, companies 1 and 7
10:43 a.m. — Thorns Mill Run Lane, Amissville, cardiac emergency, companies 1, 3 and 4
11:30 a.m. — Peach Orchard Lane, Washington, general illness, companies 1, 4 and 7
12:49 a.m. — Ida Belle Lane, Amissville, abdominal pain, companies 3 and 5
3:54 p.m. — Fauquier County, mutual aid, company 3
Thursday, July 27
9:32 a.m. — Castle Mountain Road, Castleton, stroke, companies 1, 3, 4 and 5
10:02 a.m — Castleton Ford Road, Castleton, allergic reaction, companies 3 and 5
11:36 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
10:15 p.m. — Keyser Run Road, Washington, 911 hang up, company 1
Friday, July 28
8:41 a.m. — Castleton Ford Road, Castleton, general illness, companies 3 and 5
4:28 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, general illness, company 1
5:34 p.m. — Richmond Road, Amissville, general illness, companies 3 and 5
Saturday, July 29
4:49 p.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, public service, company 3
8:25 p.m. — Low Rider Lane, Woodville, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 2, 3 and 5
Sunday, July 30
9:27 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
5:56 p.m. — Waterfall Road, Chester Gap, seizure, companies 1 and 9
8:10 p.m. — Mount Salem Avenue, Washington motor vehicle accident, company 1
11:56 p.m. — Sperryville Pike, Boston, difficulty breathing, companies 1, 3 and 7
Monday, July 31
6:01 a.m. — North Poes Road, Flint Hill, injury, companies 3 and 4
8:02 a.m. — Norway Lane, Chester Gap, chest pain, companies 4 and 9
9:25 p.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, general illness, company 3
11:27 p.m. — Keyser Run Road, Washington, 911 hang up, companies 1 and 2
Companies
1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.
Be the first to comment