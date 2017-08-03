Meet Katie, your new best friend

By Staff/Contributed August 3, 2017 RAWL Dogs 0
My name is Katie, a perfect name for a little girl — and I’m a little girl, so to speak. I’m a Parson Russell Terrier, a cousin of the better-known Jack Russell Terrier, both of us named after the 18th-century English Rev. John Russell. I’m 7 to 9 years old and on a diet (see photo). I was a stray in Shenandoah National Park before coming to RAWL, and rest assured my behavior is exceptional. I love everyone I meet, including cats and other dogs. Ready to move in if you’ll have me.

