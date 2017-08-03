Meetings and notices for Aug. 3

The Board of Supervisors meets at 2 p.m. and again at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 7, at the Rappahannock County Courthouse.

Rappahannock County School Board meets on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 7 p.m. in the band room at the Rappahannock County High School.

The Rappahannock County Water & Sewer Authority (RCWSA) meets on Thursday, Aug 10, at 5:30 p.m. at the Town Hall, 485 Gay Street, Washington.

The Democratic Committee meets on Saturday, Aug. 12, at 9:30 a.m. at the Washington Town Hall. Everyone is welcome, and you don’t have to be a member to participate. If you have any questions, please call Ross O’Donoghue at 540-987-8019.

Early-bird registration for fall soccer with the Rappahannock County Soccer Association ended at midnight on August 1. Registration fees are $80 for players on under-8 or older teams and are $60 for kids on under-6 teams. Visit www.rappsoccer.com for details.

The Culpeper County Library will be hosting a Job Readiness Workshop on Tuesday, Aug. 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Culpeper County Library. Free event offering resume-writing, online learning, interview tips, work attire fashion show, and giveaways. Come get prepared for the Aug. 15th Job Fair! Call the Workforce Center for more information at 540.212.4570.

The Culpeper County Library will be hosting a Job Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 10 a.m to noon. Twelve local businesses will be on hand to meet potential employees. Bring a resume and dress to impress! Employers from Culpeper, Orange, Madison, and Fauquier will be in attendance. Call the Workforce Center at 540.212.4570 for a complete list.

Culpeper County Department of Parks and Recreation is still taking registrations for summer classes. Upcoming classes with availability include: Ability Beats, American Girl Doll Book Club, Drums Alive, Hot Hula, Recreation Gym, Strong By Zumba, Sunrise Yoga, and Zumba Fitness. All of these classes will be starting within the month of August and pre-registration is required. Please call 540-727-3412 to register or with any questions, or visit www.CulpeperRecreation.com.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St., Culpeper, offer three Holy Communion Services each week: Sunday at 8 a.m. or 10:30 a.m., Childcare from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday Centering Prayer at 11 a.m. followed by Healing and Holy Communion at 12 p.m. Please contact us for more information at 540-825-8786 or email: ssec@ststephensculpeper.net | www.ststephensculpeper.net.

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative’s annual meeting will be held on Thursday, Aug. 10, at the Fredericksburg Conference Center on Carl D. Silver Parkway. Registration will be from 6 to 6:45 p.m. The business meeting will start at 7 p.m. Members may participate in-person or by proxy. Proxy designation cards are mailed with the July issue of Cooperative Living. If you are unable to attend, mail in your proxy designation card. To be valid, proxy cards must be received at an REC office by 5 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 8. You will be entered to win the grand prize, a $500 bill credit. Light refreshments will be served.

Lyme Disease Support Group meets on the third Thursday of each month in the Chestnut Room at Fauquier Hospital, 500 Hospital Drive, Warrenton. The next meeting will be today, (Thursday, Aug. 17). For more information call George Phillips at 540-347-7265.

Commit to Be Fit is a school-sponsored, grant-funded program that offers weekly exercise classes and wellness workshops for the Rappahannock County community. Through the generosity of the PATH Foundation, Commit to Be Fit was created to help promote healthier lifestyles for students, staff, and county residents/employees. All classes, workshops, and events are free of charge, open to the public, and held at the Rappahannock County Public Schools. For information on upcoming events, contact Holly Jenkins, Wellness Integration Specialist, at hjenkins@rappahannockschools.us.

Audition for Bel Canto Vocal Ensemble! Bel Canto Vocal Ensemble is an auditioned mixed voice chamber choir that sings a wide variety of repertoire ranging in character from the silly to the sublime. Based in Madison, members of the group are drawn from the surrounding counties. Rehearsals take place on Tuesday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m. at Piedmont Episcopal Church, 214 Church St., Madison. To learn more about Bel Canto, visit: belcantovocalensem.wix.com/belcanto.

Volunteer drivers needed for Aging Together’s local transportation services. Join our volunteer teams in Culpeper, Fauquier, Rappahannock, Orange and Madison counties. Be a compassionate driving force, transporting your neighbors to their healthcare, legal or other urgent appointments. Training and support provided. Flexible hours and destinations. Basic requirements: you must be a safe, licensed Virginia driver with at least five years’ experience. You must be compassionate and interested in working with seniors and those with disabilities. Unfortunately, no compensation is available. Please call Lola Walker at 540-825- 3100, ext. 3358, for more information.

The Caregivers Support Group meets from 10 a.m. to noon at a new location (the Rappahannock Public Library) and on a different day (the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month). This group, started over 6 years ago, is free and open to all caregivers, whether they provide direct or long-distance care, and regardless of the reason that care is needed (e.g., dementia, long-term illness or disability, etc). Because we promise to guard each other’s confidences, group participants find a place to share and to support each other’s sorrows and joys. This support group is sponsored by Aging Together and the Alzheimer’s Association. For additional information, please feel free to contact Danny W. Wilson at 540-547-4126 or rapplander@gmail.com.

Father Tuck Grinnell and John Kiser host a series of discussions titled “The Monks of Tibhirine: The Art of Living Together” 5 p.m. Thursdays in the meeting room of St. Peter Catholic Church. The ongoing one-hour discussions each cover a chapter of Kiser’s 2003 book, “The Monks of Tibhirine: Faith, Love and Terror in Algeria.” Anyone interested in the art of living harmoniously in community can learn something from the monks (themonksoftibhirine.net). Anyone interested in understanding better what is happening in the Muslim-Arab world today can learn something from the complex history of Algeria, its descent into Hell during the 1990s, and its recovery — without Western help. For more, contact Father Tuck Grinnell at grinnellhorace@gmail.com.

Fauquier Habitat for Humanity holds a community meeting 5 p.m. every Thursday at Willis Chapel United Methodist Church, 1804 Zachary Taylor Hwy., Huntly, to discuss the Habitat Home being built at 2650 Zachary Taylor Hwy. The meetings are open to all; attend for construction updates, volunteer opportunities and more. Call 540-341-4952 for more information.

Cub Scout Pack 316, meets 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church, Sperryville (ages 6 to 11). For more information, call cubmaster Will Spear at 540-937-4149.

Sit-n-Knit at the Knit Wit Yarn Shop, 45 Main Street, Sperryville (next to the post office), is every Thursday at 5:30 p.m. (until 8ish). All are welcome, from beginners to the most skilled and experienced knitters. Bring your current project or let us help you find a new one. Call the shop at 540-987-8251 for more information.

Photography MeetUp Group “Documenting Your Experience” meets once a month, every fourth Saturday, at 3 p.m. at the Loft Studio & Gallery, 107B East Davis St., Culpeper. Email bugnote@aol.com or phone 540-717-0647 ahead of time to let us know you are planning to participate.