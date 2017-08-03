Rappahannock County Public Schools 2017-2018 school bus routes

These are the school bus routes for the school year that starts Thursday, August 10th, 2017. Students are urged to be at their pickup points at least 15 minutes early the first day of school. Some bus numbers and route descriptions have been altered from last year so please be alert for these changes.

Please address bus route questions to Al Payne, Director of Transportation, at 987-8591. Overcrowding or safety concerns may necessitate further route changes. It is suggested that parents of new or very young students have them ride the bus to school the first morning, rather than driving them to school, so that they will know which bus to get on in the afternoon.

Bus 1

T. Caporuscio, driver. Amissville area (east) Start at approx. 7:15 at Viewtown Rd and 211E Pick up to Indian Run Rd. Right on Indian Run Rd. to turn around. Right on 211E Left on Waterloo Rd. Left on Rollins Ford Rd to turn around at #262. Right on Waterloo to @ 211W. Pick up to Viewtown Rd. PM same as AM

Bus 2

Patty Jenkins, driver. Chester Gap/Huntly. Start at approx 6:55. Start at 522N and Little Long Mtn Rd. Right on Huntly Rd. Right on 522N. Left at second entrance to Chester Gap. Pick up on right side to the Store. Continue up to top to turn around. Pick up from Blue Ridge Rd. to store. Turn right on Cemetery Rd. Left on Waterfall Rd. Right on Chester Gap Rd. Right on Rt 522S. Pick up to Little Long Rd. PM route same as AM

Bus 3

Barbara Gore, driver. Rock Mills Area. Start at approx 7:20 at Rock Mills heading east on Aaron Mtn Rd. Right on Richmond Rd. Right on Laurel Mills Rd. Right on Lizzie Mills Rd. Right on Whorton Hollow Rd. Left on Rock Mills Rd. Pick up to Rt 211. (One stop between schools AM-pickup after H.S. drop) PM route same as AM.

Bus 4

Chandra Graves, driver. Scrabble / Woodville. Start at approx. 6:55 from Old Woodville Store on Rt 522S, pickup up to county line. Left on O’Bannons Mill Rd. Right on Turkey Ridge Rd. to turnaround. Left on O’Bannons Mill Rd. Right on Rt 522N. Left on Hawlin Rd to turnaround at Quaintance Rd. Left on Rt 522 Left on Yancey Rd to turn around at Jobber Mtn. Left on Rt 522. Pick up to Main St. Right on Rt 211. No pick-ups to school. PM route reverse of AM.

Bus 5

Billy Whorton, driver. Castleton area. Start approx 7:00 at dead end of Dodson Rd towards Viewtown Rd. Left on Viewtown Rd. Left on Forest Grove Rd. to turnaround. Left on Forest Grove Rd. Left Richmond Rd. Right on Castleton Ford Rd. Left on Turkey Ridge Rd to turnaround. Right on Castleton Ford Rd. Left on Castleton Mtn Rd. Left on Laurel Mills Rd. Right on Hope Hill Rd. Right on Whorton Hollow Rd with pick-ups to Lizzie Mills Rd. Left on Rock Mills Rd (no pickups). Left on Rt 211 (no pickups) to school. PM route reverse of AM.

Bus 6

Tom Pendleton, driver. Old Hollow/Sperryville. Start 7:15 at the intersection of Rt 211 and Old Hollow Rd Straight on Swindler Hollow Rd. Left on Sycamore Ridge. Left on Old Hollow Rd. Right on Swindler Hollow Rd. Right on Thornton Gap Church Rd. Right on Rt 211W. Right on Atkins Rd to turnaround. Right on 211W to turnaround at Hearthstone School. Right on Main St. Left to right on Water St. Right on Rt 211E. Turn around to Rt 211W. Turn around to Rt 211E. Pick up to school. PM route reverse of AM.

Bus 9

Ginger Estes, driver. Chester Gap (upper). Start at approx 7:20 on Chester Gap Rd and Sequoia St. No pick-ups going up mountain, pickup coming down mountain only. Pick up to Highland Way. PM route same as AM.

Bus 10

Bertha Jacobs, driver. Viewtown Amissville area. Start approx 7:05 at Dodson Rd toward Amissville. Pick up to Left on Seven Ponds Rd. Right on Rt 211 E (no pick ups) to South Poes Rd. Left on South Poes Rd to turn around @ Woodland Vale La. Left on Hackleys Mill Rd to turn around @ second entrance to Rappahannock Lakes. Left on South Poes to Right on Rt 211. No pickups to school. PM route reverse of AM.

Bus 13

Jack Jenkins, driver. Castleton. Start at approx 7:15 at intersection of Scrabble Rd and Whorton Hollow Rd towards Scrabble. Right on Rt 522 North (no pick ups until Woodville. Right on Rudasill Rd. Left on Rock Mills Rd. No pick- ups to school. PM route reverse of AM.

Bus 15

Jessica Wines, driver. Huntly, Flint Hill, Fodderstack, Washington. Starts at approx 7:10 AM. on Jericho Rd. at utililty lot 1.5 miles from Rt 522. Left on Rt 522 (no pick ups) Right on Hittles Mill Rd. Right on Riley Hollow Rd to turn around at Mill Hill Rd. Right on Dearing Rd. Right on Bear Wallow Rd to turnaround @ Hickory La. Right on Dearing Rd. Left on Resettlement Rd. Right on Fodderstack Rd. Right on Dearing Rd to turnaround. Right on Fodderstack Rd. Left on Calvert St. Right on Gay St. Left on Mt Salem Ave. Right on Rt 211. No pick-ups to school. PM route reverse of AM.

Bus 16

Ronnie Dodson, driver. Slate Mills/FT Valley/Jenkins Hollow Area. Start route at 7:00 at the intersection of Rt 522 and Round Hill Rd.Right on Slate Mills Rd. Left on Major Brown Rd to turnaround at #12274. Left on Slate Mills Rd. Left on Rt 231. Right on Peola Mills Rd. Right on Nethers Rd to turn around at Pine Hill Rd, Left on Peola Mills Rd. Left on Rt. 231, Left on Rolling Rd. Turn around at Woodward Rd. Left on Rt. 231, Left on Ashby Rd to turnaround at Woodward Rd. Left on Rt. 231. Left on Rt.522N. Right on Rt. 211E. No pickup to schools. PM route reverse of AM.

Bus 18

Mike Taubenberger, driver. Ben Venue/Flint Hill/ Tiger Valley. Start at approx 7:05. East on Rt 211 from Massies Corner. Left on Ben Venue Rd. Right on Rt 522N. Left on Fodderstack Rd. Left on Aileen Rd. Right on Rt 522S (no pick ups to Rt 211). Right on Rt 211W. Pick up to Tiger Valley Rd. Left on Tiger Valley Rd. Left on Starks Rd to turnaround. Left on Tiger Valley Rd. Turn around at Long Mtn Rd. Left on Hunters Rd. Left on Grand View Rd to turnaround. Right on Hunters Rd. Left on Tiger Valley Rd. Left on Rt 211W. Pick up to intersection of Main St and Rt 211. PM reverse of AM.

Bus 23

Heather Cubbage, driver. Amissville area (central). Start at approximately 7:13 at the intersection of Rt 211 E and S. Poes Rd. Right on Viewtown Rd. Left on Waterford Rd to turnaround at Perry Mtn La. Right on Viewtown Rd. Left on Rt 211W. Pick up to Hinson Ford Rd. Right on Hinson Ford Rd to turnaround at dead end. Right on Rt 211W. Pick up to S Poes Rd. PM route same as AM.

Bus 24

Robin Frye, driver. Amissville area (west). Start at approx 7:08 at William’s Enterprises. Right on Richmond Rd. Left on Richmond Rd. Left on Battle Mtn Rd. Right on Rt 211E. Pick up to cross over at South Poes Rd, Pick up 211W to Ben Venue Rd. PM route same as AM.

Bus 25

Jerry Goebel, driver. Gid Brown/Harris Hollow/Town of Washington. Start at approx 7:00 from Rt 211 and Gid Brown Hollow Rd. Left on Keyser Run Rd to turnaround. Left on Pullens Bluff Rd. Left on Gid Brown Hollow Rd. Straight to Harris Hollow Rd. Left on Sunnyside Orchard Rd to turnaround. Left on Harris Hollow Rd. Right on Main St. Right on Piedmont St to turnaround. Right on Main St. Pick up to Rt 211. Right on Rt 211W. Pick up to Schoolhouse Rd. (includes CCLC) PM route reverse of AM.

Bus 26

Kathy Atkins, driver. Huntly / Flint Hill. Start at approximately 6:55. Start on Rt 522N at Rt 211. Pick up on right side only. Right on Crest Hill Rd to turn around at county line. Right on 522N. Right on Little Long Mtn to turn around at Shootz Hollow Rd. Left on 522S. Right on Mtn.View Rd to turnaround. Right on Rt 522S. Right on Rt 211. No pickups to school PM route same as AM.