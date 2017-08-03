The Rapp for August 3

Kudos to Kramer

Said the judges about Kramer: “Starting out in the working world as a personnel manager for Radio Free Europe in New York, Peter pursued furniture making as a hobby. That hobby turned into a full-time furniture making career when he landed an order for Bloomingdale’s Department Store’s Featured Rooms Settings. His award-winning designs have created valuable American treasure for future generations.”

The entries were judged by the National American Craft Committee on the following criteria: the story of the artist’s career change; an impressive body of work demonstrating excellence in design and skill level; the places where the artist’s work is displayed, exhibited and sold; and measurements of the artist’s success.”

The winners, who hail from California to Vermont and numerous states in between, include sculptors, jewelers, glassblowers, musical instrument makers, coppersmiths, woodworkers and more. The winners are profiled and their work can be seen in the Second Acts digital exhibit at www.acwshowcase.com.

The Second Acts competition is sponsored by IndieMe, the largest online market for wholesale American crafts.

Clyde’s ‘Zentivity’

Rappahannock’s own Marianne Clyde, bestselling author has just published a groundbreaking new book, “Zentivity: How to Eliminate Chaos, Stress, and Discontent in Your Workplace.”

In this latest groundbreaking book, her third, Clyde teaches 10 essential principles and also provides practical steps that, for starters, equip leaders to set an example of strong mental health in the workplace and to recognize when others might be struggling — and not just in the business environment, but in politics or in the home.

A licensed marriage and family therapist who practices in Warrenton, Clyde, a resident of Five Forks, has spent the last 27 years helping people get set free from unhealthy thought and behavior patterns that keep them stuck in low productivity with unsatisfactory results.

According to National Alliance on Mental Illness, 44 million adults in the United States experience mental illness in any given year.

Second Saturday

Make plans early for The Artisan Trail’s “Second Saturday” on August 12. All across Rappahannock County, Artisan Trail sites feature a diverse collection of special events, art classes, exclusive open studio experiences, and gallery openings. Among others worth visiting:

Glassworks Gallery, 11774 Lee Hwy, Sperryville: Meet our artists! Since 1984, Glassworks Gallery has offered excellent quality hand made art and fine craft. Stop by and see what they are doing on August 12, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Living Sky Foundation, Sperryville Artist Cooperative, 3 River Lane, Studio 1A, Sperryville: Drawing Workshops with VCU Artist Cy Parker will focus on observational drawing fundamentals for all skill levels. Supplies will be included (charcoal, drawing board, paper, etc). 11 a.m. to 1 pm. $17.00 for members and students with ID; $22.00 for non-members.

River District Potters, 7 River Lane, Studio 7B, Sperryville: Open Studio! Potters Sara Adams, Susan Hornbostel, Doris Jones, Nancy Nord will be working in the studio all day, answering questions and enjoying visitors.

Artists be advised: there will be a membership meeting at 5 p.m. on August 24 at Quievremont Winery between Sperryville and Washington on Gid Brown Hollow Road. All current members are encouraged to attend to discuss how to promote businesses. For more information call Patricia Brennan, 540-987-8615.

For more information about the the Rappahannock Trail visit www.artisanscenterofvirginia.org. You will find the Rappahannock Trail listed under the Artisan Trail Network.

Spirits dance

Shenandoah Valley artist Ren Crawford will be showing her abstract watermedia paintings at Middle Street Gallery in Sperryville beginning today through Aug. 30. There will be an opening reception on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.

In her show Spirit Dance, Crawford unveils boldly colored creations that “emanate energy as the spirit pirouettes and leaps on the mind’s stage,” she says. “I use color as both the medium and the message, and I allow the spirit to speak by inundating the viewer with visual experience.”

An octogenarian who continues to surprise viewers, Crawford’s art has attracted galleries and art collectors in the U.S., Japan, Australia, and elsewhere. In addition to Middle Street Gallery, her works may be seen at the Little Gallery at Smith Mountain Lake, Moneta, Va., and at her home studio by appointment.

Middle Street Gallery is located above the Before & After Cafe at 31 Main St. in Sperryville. It is open from 10 am until 5 pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.