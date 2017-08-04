American (and family) history

August 4, 2017
Photo by John McCaslin

Kevin Weisgerber of Sperryville stopped into the Country Cafe in Washington this past weekend and spread out some important dates in U.S. history. “The paper from 1963 of JFK was from my grandmother, Elsie Johnson, who lived to an age of 99,” he noted. “That paper sold for 7 cents.

The papers from the war years were my father’s, Charles Henri Weisgerber II. The one from June 6, 1944 was on his birthday when he turned 18 years old. He had already enlisted by fibbing his age. The surrender paper from May of 1945 from Philly cost 3 cents. The New York paper cost 5 cents.”

