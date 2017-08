Courtesy photo

Headwaters recently donated 150 packages of notebook paper, 100 dozen pencils and 100 pairs of scissors to the Rappahannock County Food Pantry for its annual backpack drive.

Pictured here accepting the donation are Rappahannock student Levi Anderson, Headwaters board member and Food Pantry volunteer Dot Lessard, and Food Pantry director Mimi Forbes. Headwaters said it was “honored to team up with the Food Pantry on this important project.”