Washington Column for August 3

Atlantic City, here we come!

A strong friendship doesn’t need daily conversation or being together. As long as the relationship lives in the heart, true friends never part — yourtango.com

The four musketeers, Beverly Exline of Washington, Kathy Atkins of Browntown, Jeanette Brady of Front Royal, and Lisa Streightiff of Amissville, have been close friends throughout their school years, graduating from Rappahannock County High School in 1981. Over the years the ladies got married and went their separate ways. They try to get together on a monthly basis, but sometimes things come up and they can’t get together.

The ladies took at trip to Atlantic City, N.J., last year and enjoyed it so much their plan was to go back this year. So on Wednesday, July 19, they loaded up the car and headed up the road until they came to the Tropicana Hotel in Atlantic City, which was right off the boardwalk. They checked in for three glorious days.

Courtesy photo

According to Beverly, the Tropicana was awesome. Everybody had a good time, going to pool and relaxing on the beach with their feet in the cool sand. Just spending time talking, laughing and shopping was wonderful. They hated to come back, of course, but like everybody else they had too.

Courtesy photo

Ladies, I hope as the years pass by this legacy of friendship will always keep going and you will always cherish the memories. The girls are already planning for 2018 and they’re even talking about staying longer.

That said, the girls came back on Friday night and on Saturday morning Beverly was taking another vacation, this time with her husband, Doug. They headed to Mooresville, N.C. from July 22-24, visiting with Doug’s cousin Ricky Exline and family. They both went fishing out on Lake Norman.

“Doug really enjoyed riding the Jet Ski,” said Beverly. On Monday they went to Grandfather’s Mountain, walking across the long bridge. A true landmark of a pioneering spirit. Whether you cross it to challenge yourself, for the scenery, or to admire this engineering masterpiece, the experience will make your trip to Grandfather complete.

They even got in some rock climbing before leaving. A beautiful place, said Beverly.

On Monday evening they drove to Marion, Va., visiting with family there, Sandra Stoots, Paul and Leska Stoots, and Alyssa. “Was a good trip, great weather, enjoyed relaxing for while,” said Beverly.

As I say every time when you are with families or friends, there are three things that one cannot recover: The stone after it is thrown, the word after it is said, and most importantly, time after it is passed. Remember, families or friends can be here today and gone tomorrow.

What the heck is this?

Photo by Rappahannock Historical Society

In the “What the Heck is This? category, the Rappahannock Historical is looking for assistance in identifying this photo.

CCLC open house

Child Care Learning Center is celebrating the end-of-the-summer-last-blast with a large water slide, snow cones, fun activities for all ages, lunch and more. There will be an open house from 10:30a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, with open enrollment and incentives for new enrollees. This open house allows parents to observe programs, infant through after school-age, while actively in session. The teachers look forward to this fun event showcasing their enriching programs.

Shenandoah views

Gay Street Gallery at 337 Gay Street in Washington has a new exhibition opening on Saturday, Aug. 19. Photography will be on display by Hullihen Williams Moore of Richmond, a nationally recognized landscape photographer. His 2003 book, “Shenandoah: Views of Our National Park,” was widely hailed, with NPR suggesting that Moore had done for Shenandoah what Ansel Adams (with whom Moore studied) did for Yosemite. His work is in the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and other prominent collections.

Paintings by Kevin H. Adams, whose studio is part of the gallery, will be presenting new paintings of architecture in the Virginia landscape, as well as his work from his new Shenandoah National Park series.

In addition, Sara Adams, Susan Hornbostel, Doris Jones and Nancy Nord, all from the River District Potters, will be displaying their eclectic approach to an ancient art form, with vessels, figurative pieces, tea pots and other works, including wheel-thrown and handbuilt earthenware and stoneware.

Beverages and refreshments will be served during the reception from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Have a wonderful week!