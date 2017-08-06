Standing room only in Huntly

Photo by Sally Latham Haynes

Some 140 faithful attended the Willis Chapel’s 100th anniversary service in Huntly last Sunday, July 30, officiated by the chapel’s pastor, United Methodist Rev. Sara Porter Keeling. She opened the morning worship by asking how many people were baptized, married, or else had loved ones buried at the church and more and more hands shot into the air.

Many of those filling the pews, side room, or standing for the centennial service gathered for this photograph prior to enjoying fellowship over fried chicken, ham biscuits and an abundance of other home-cooked dishes and desserts.