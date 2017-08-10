Courthouse Row

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Aug. 1-4:

Jackson

Fletcher K. Eastham to Thomas Lee Dean II, and Seana-Mallory Dean, 54.6658 acres, $400,000, deed of bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 22-28F and 22-28A

Building Permits

The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:

Neil and Becky Burr Simon, Flint Hill, remodel, $200,000

Paul Smith and Michael Dennis, Flint Hill, addition, $5,000

Chris Coomer, Flint Hill, dwelling, $75,000

Robert and Charlotte Souders, Amissville, dwelling, $550,000

Steve Morin, Sperryville, remodel, $20,000

Steve Owen Critzer, Washington, electric service, $500

Marriages

Peyton MIchelle Payne, 24 and Aaron Daniel Railford, 24, both from Flint Hill

Joy Elizabeth Heddleston, 27, Charlotte, N.C. and Christopher David Ashbaugh, 30, Erie, N.Y.

Shelly Renae Grogan, 43, and Albert Lee Frost, 59, both from Carroll, Ark.

Roberta Ann Broughton, 57, and Clinton Edward Hollins, 45, both from Person, N.C.

Heather Leah Dodson, 37, and Thomas Lamonot Parker, 42, both from Amissville