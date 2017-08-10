Courthouse Row

Home/land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Aug. 1-4:
Jackson
Fletcher K. Eastham to Thomas Lee Dean II, and Seana-Mallory Dean, 54.6658 acres, $400,000, deed of bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 22-28F and 22-28A
Building Permits
The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:
Neil and Becky Burr Simon, Flint Hill, remodel, $200,000
Paul Smith and Michael Dennis, Flint Hill, addition, $5,000
Chris Coomer, Flint Hill, dwelling, $75,000
Robert and Charlotte Souders, Amissville, dwelling, $550,000
Steve Morin, Sperryville, remodel, $20,000
Steve Owen Critzer, Washington, electric service, $500
Marriages
Peyton MIchelle Payne, 24 and Aaron Daniel Railford, 24, both from Flint Hill
Joy Elizabeth Heddleston, 27, Charlotte, N.C. and Christopher David Ashbaugh, 30, Erie, N.Y.
Shelly Renae Grogan, 43, and Albert Lee Frost, 59, both from Carroll, Ark.
Roberta Ann Broughton, 57, and Clinton Edward Hollins, 45, both from Person, N.C.
Heather Leah Dodson, 37, and Thomas Lamonot Parker, 42, both from Amissville
