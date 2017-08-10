Meet Pudgy, your new best friend

August 10, 2017
I don’t know why the RAWL people named me Pudgy. I think I should be named Stout ‘cause I got the Bulldog thing goin’ on. I’ve also got some Jack Russell, which gives me my compact size. I weigh a little less than 40 pounds and am a young 1.5 years old.

I’m looking for a home with a fenced yard ‘cause I love other dogs and cats and am prone to leaving home to find playmates — can’t help myself. I’m house-broken, crate trained and pretty good with obedience. In other words ready-to-go!

