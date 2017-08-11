County (and family) landmark

Photo by John McCaslin

“It’s been a good season for fruit,” says Barbara Gore (above), proprietor of Corner Fruits & Crafts in Sperryville. And with apples ripening soon “it will get busier,” she adds.

Gore’s expansive fruit and crafts — and veggies, and raw honey, and apple cider, and fresh eggs, and sorghum, and fruit preserves, and pumpkin butter, and roasted peanuts, and apple butter and a whole lot more — stand on Lee Highway is nothing short of a Sperryville landmark, established by her grandfather “more than 80 years ago” during the 1930s, when Shenandoah National Park was created and visitors began flocking to the county in their now-antique Fords, Chryslers and Buicks.