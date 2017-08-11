Eye on November

Thank you, residents of the Piedmont District, for your warmth and enthusiasm as I collected signatures this summer to run for the Rappahannock Board of Supervisors!

I truly appreciate that you opened your doors and homes to me. I enjoyed catching up with many long-time friends, putting faces to familiar names and meeting newcomers to our area. I also look forward to being the representative you contact by phone or email and sit down with face-to-face, not just someone you hear about every four years.

The election is now a little less than three months away, on November 7th, so I hope to see you soon and continue our discussions of the concerns you’ve voiced about the county’s future and the direction I should take in shaping it.

I’ve heard you loud and clear and know, if elected, that my first responsibility is accountability to you, my constituents. I will represent you with the fiscal resourcefulness, personal responsiveness, and complete transparency our county so desperately needs right now.

Thank you for your support,

Christine Smith

Candidate for Rappahannock Board of Supervisors

Piedmont District

Editor’s note: Christine Smith is challenging incumbent Piedmont District Supervisor Michael J. Biniek in the November 7th General Election. The only other Rappahannock supervisor who is up for re-election is Chris Parrish, who is running unopposed.

That said, while the deadline has passed to be listed on the official ballot, a person can still file to be a write-in candidate for the BOS, so long as he or she resides in the Piedmont or Stonewall-Hawthorne districts. The Rappahannock News will have complete details of the Nov. 7th election, including candidate profiles of those seeking seats on the Rappahannock County School Board, in a future edition.