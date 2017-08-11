New Rappahannock teachers

By Staff/Contributed August 11, 2017 Photos 0
Courtesy photo

Is anybody else wondering where summer break went? Rappahannock County Public Schools are already geared up for the 2017-18 academic year, which begins next week.

Students will meet several new teachers in the classrooms and hallways, including (left to right) Michael Myers, high school math teacher; Karen Pempel, high school English teacher; Julie Ruth, elementary school (grades 6/7) English teacher; Jessica Sands, 3rd grade teacher; Carmen Aylor, 6th grade math teacher; Julie Anderson, food services; and Kreighton Long, high school social studies teacher.

