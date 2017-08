Photo by John McCaslin

Hearthstone School summer day campers of all ages, performing here with instructors Kitty Keyser, Janet Kerig and Mia Grisham, presented an African-themed music and dance performance (translated from its Tanzanian title, “The Pull Together Morning”) for family and friends at the conclusion of one summer camp session last Friday.

Posing here following their performances are Hearthstone Camp Counselors in Training (CIT) Clover Weisgerber (left) and Sophia Esposito.