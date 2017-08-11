School news for August 10

‘Meet the Teams’ of RCHS

With fall like temperatures favoring Rappahannock in late July and early August, the Rapp athletic programs have taken full advantage of the cooler climes to get the most out of their early season practices. Varsity Football has been hitting the field since July 27 with Volleyball and Cross Country following suit July 31, all working hard with a goal of meeting or exceeding the successes of last season.

Next Friday, August 18, A.D. Burley and the Rapp Athletic Department is hosting the first ever Meet the Teams night at Panther Stadium. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and in keeping with the community service spirit of RCHS, admission cost is one non-perishable food item for donation to the Rappahannock County Food Pantry. The concession stand will be open so bring the family for dinner and meet our Varsity athletes and their coaches.

The Meet the Team Night will run from 6 to 8 p.m. and will feature cornhole games, trash can jam, and other fun activities for families. Season and Annual passes for athletic events will also be available for sale. In addition to Football, Volleyball and Cross Country, all of which are coming off of either best ever or state championship seasons, the Cheer Squad, including the new Competition Cheer Squad, and the award winning Panther Marching Band will be on hand to add to the celebratory atmosphere.

The Athletic Department invites the community to come out to this fun and family friendly event to meet our teams, to meet the sons and daughters of your neighbors who give their all on the fields and courts as they seek to improve themselves and bring additional accolades to their school. Coaches will be available to meet parents and family members and expectations are that fans will be treated to a few practice drills by the football team and perhaps a few tunes from the award winning Panther Marching Band.

Upcoming home events include JV and defending State Champ Varsity Volleyball’s home opener on Thursday, August 24 at 6 p.m., JP Volleyball’s home opener on Tuesday, August 29 at 4:30 p.m. (followed by a JV and Varsity game), and then Varsity Football’s home opener on Friday, Sept. 1 versus West Point High School in what promises to be a great way to start your festive Labor Day weekend.

Cross Country will open their home schedule in September, hosting a meet on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 5 p.m. Game and practice schedules can be found at the Rapp Athletic website at www.bullrundistrictva.org. Click on Rappahannock once in the site and you can create your own personalized schedule for your specific teams and sites.

Please be sure to make plans to join our players and coaches on Friday, August 18 at 6 p.m. and join us by evening’s end in a rousing cheer of WE – ARE – RAPPAHANNOCK!!!!!

— Jimmy Swindler

Cheer clinic

The Rappahannock County High School Athletic Department is pleased to announce that the Varsity Cheerleaders will be hosting a Youth Cheer Clinic on Sunday, August 27, from 3 to 6 p.m. in the RCES gymnasium. The clinic is open to all students in grades 1 through 5 and will have a $30 entry fee.

All those who participate in the clinic will be allowed to cheer with the Varsity Squad during the second quarter of the Varsity Football home opener on Friday, September 1, and clinic participants will also perform a routine with Varsity Cheer at the beginning of the halftime show at the home opener game.

Registration forms will be available on Meet the Teacher Night at RCES and RCHS and will be available in the school offices or through the Athletic Department. For questions please contact Varsity Cheer Head Coach Gwen Burley via email at gwenaburley@gmail.com.

Spring flashback

Numerous local Randolph-Macon Academy students participated on an athletic team during the spring 2017 season, but two Rappahannock County students stood out in the view of their teammates and coaches and were recognized at the school’s most recent sports awards ceremonies.

Ryan Latham of Amissville received the “Coaches’ Award” for tennis. Ryan, the son of Stephen and Dawn Latham, was a junior at Randolph-Macon during the 2016-17 school year.

Benjamin Kopjanski of Boston received the “Most Improved Award” for golf. Ben, the son of Melanie Kopjanski, was a freshman during the 2016-17 school year.