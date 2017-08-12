Washington column for August 10

4-H picnic a big draw

Approximately 100 people came out to celebrate the Rappahannock County 4-H Volunteer Appreciation Picnic last Monday, Aug. 1, at the Rappahannock County Park. A wonderful turnout with a lot of yummy food. Even Beverly Atkins made her famous (red delicious) baked beans. Linda Baldwin, along with Sandy Falls and Jenny Kapsa, and other volunteers were busy getting the food ready for everyone to eat. They even had a delicious dessert table.

Photo by Franklin Garcia

Families mingled and the children enjoyed the moon bounce by Renae-Spacewalk and snow cones made by Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Mark Currence and Communications Officer Jasmine Weaver. Even I had to have one of the icy treats, flavored with cherry syrup. There were a lot of fabulous door prizes given out to the wonderful volunteers and guests. Franklin Garcia was taking pictures of the crowd.

This event was a time for 4-H members and their families to join together to thank those who make the yearly 4-H programs, activities and events possible. Some of the volunteers helped lead a workshop at one of the 4-H camping programs, others led or assisted with a 4-H club, others volunteered their time to 4-H life skill programs offered at the high school, and still others led a 4-H workshop. None of these programs would have been possible without volunteer support.

Photo by Franklin Garcia

They would like to thank the following people, businesses and organizations for supporting this picnic and for recognizing the importance of the Rappahannock County 4-H volunteers: The Country Cafe in Washington, Sperryville Trading Cafe and Market, R. H. Ballard in Washington, Kim Vest in Flint Hill, Rappahannock CFC in Sperryville, and The Schoolhouse Nine in Sperryville. To the numerous people that stepped up to help clean up, load/haul trash, loading and unloading goods and everything in between, Thank You! This is what makes our 4-H community so great!

The Rappahannock County 4-H program offers a variety of programs for ages to 6 to 17 living in our community. The programs are dependent upon donations, and community members volunteering their time to the program in order to keep the registration costs affordable to most families. Each year the 4-H hosts an Appreciation Picnic for all the volunteers, campers, club members, leaders and their families.

Keep in mind that without the volunteers, they would have few, if any 4-H programs. Rappahannock is an amazing community with people giving their time and knowledge to enhance the recreation and educational experiences available to the youth.

I had the opportunity to attended, along with my daughter-in-law and granddaughter this year. The food was so good, seeing all the kids running around was so much joy. Everyone seemed to have fun and enjoyed the picnic. I sure did!

RAAC audidtions

The RAAC theatre will be holding auditions for its upcoming Christmas production, “St. George and the Dragon at Christmastide.” This play has a large cast with roles for children and adults. All are welcome to tryout. Auditions will be held Aug. 19 and 20 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and again on Sept. 9 and 10 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.. Performances will be Dec. 1, 2, 8, 9 and 10. Rehearsals will begin the week following the September auditions. All auditions and performances will be at the RAAC Community Theatre, 310 Gay Street, Washington. For additional information, email Patty Hardee at pahardee@gmail.com or call 540-675- 2506.

Garden Club meeting

The Rappahannock County Garden Club meeting will be held on August 16 at the Washington Fire Hall, 10 Firehouse Lane, Washington. The public is welcome at 2 p.m. to listen to the guest speaker, Katie Burney, who will be discussing “Establishing a garden with collections designed to keep the deer at bay.” For more information call 540 987 1110.

Tool identified

The tool-like-device photographed and featured in last week’s column from the Rappahannock Historical Society turns out to be a breast drill. The society would like to thank the many callers who gave them the right answer. The flat part of the tool is placed against your chest and your body weight presses down while drilling .

Photo by Rappahannock Historical Society

Stay cool and have a wonderful week.