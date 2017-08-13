100 years ago: Rappahannock residents respond to World War I

Rappahannock County resident and historian Don Audette conducted 50 hours of research from five sources to compile a list of 249 men from Rappahannock County who fought in World War I. Specifically, Audette worked from a spreadsheet prepared by the Rappahannock County Historical Society; records from the Virginia War History Commission; the book “Rappahannock County, Virginia: A History;” the county’s response to Bulletin 549 of the Adjutant General of Virginia; and “Soldiers of the Great War” (Volume 3).
He did not include the names of those men rejected due to disabilities, deserters, or conscientious objectors. There were perhaps other men from Rappahannock who took up arms during the war, including those who lived in what today is Shenandoah National Park, but to identify them would require more extensive research at the National Archives, if indeed they should exist. Should readers have any additional or corrective information on the Rappahannock men who served in World War I, it would be welcomed by the Rappahannock Historical Society.
First of a series
Words and photographs cannot describe the brutality of World War I. When it ended, more than 17 million people were dead and 20 million wounded. The war destroyed a European culture based on royalty, colonial empires, and a privileged class. It introduced a new type of warfare: endless.
All 8 colorful World War 1 posters to choose from are non-copyright and in the public domain. I selected some, including #1 featuring UVA, to give it some local flavor of what was happening on our shores. Sources: U.S. Library of Congress and National Archives and Records Administration.
On the western battlefield, trenches ran from the Belgian coast across France to the Swiss border, with armies facing each other across a narrow “no man’s land,” Battles were fought with handguns, rifles, bayonets, grenades, machine guns, barbed wire, fragmentation shells, flamethrowers, tanks, poison gas (mustard gas, phosgene, chlorine gas), aerial bombardments, etc., resulting in the unrelenting destruction of men by the thousands each day.
For example, the 15-mile long front of the Battle of Somme saw more than 400,000 British soldiers killed from July to November 1916. Almost 20,000 British were killed on its first day. After four and a half months of warfare, they had advanced just six miles.
The United States, and thus Rappahannock County, became involved only toward the end of the war. It was only after Germany on Feb. 1, 1917 resumed unrestricted submarine warfare in the North Atlantic and the Mediterranean, and the revelation later of the “Zimmerman Telegram” of Jan. 19, 1917, showing Germany’s attempt to persuade Mexico to join an alliance against the United States, that on April 2, 1917, President Woodrow Wilson asked Congress to declare war on Germany. This was granted on April 6, 1917. When the war ended on Nov. 11, 1918, more than 116,000 Americans had been killed and 204,000-plus wounded.
On the 100th anniversary of U.S. participation in WWI, on April 6, 2017, a moving ceremony was held at the official World War I monument in Kansas City, MO. For most Americans, that ceremony passed unnoticed. Since men from Rappahannock County participated in WWI, they should at least be remembered. This series, then, tells in general terms, what the war was like for them. It should be noted that the expression “WWI” did not come into use until the fall of 1939, when a second world war was imminent. Before then, WWI was called the Great War or the World War.
In this summer 100 years ago, Rappahannock County began its participation in the Great War. On June 6, 1917, in answer to the call to arms made by President Woodrow Wilson, all males, 20 to 30 years old, not already in the military, were to register in person between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. at their local precinct. In the town Washington, 550 men from Rappahannock County registered. As best that can be determined 249 men — enlisted, inducted, or already in the military — went to war. Their names are as follows and their fate will be described in future articles in the Rappahannock News.
ANDES, Joe
ATKINS, Archie, Bruce
ATKINS, Charles, Clifford
ATKINS, Frank
ATKINS, Julius, Bradley
ATKINS, Silas
ATKINS, Ellis
AYLOR, Otwell
AYLOR, Squire, Reuben
AYLOR, Turner, Morgan
AYLOR, Willie, Wade
BAILEY, Reuben
BANKS, Jared
BANKS, Robert
BECKWITH, Gideon
BRENT, Geo., Washington
BRENT, Henry
BRENT, Richard, Alton
BRIDGET, James
BROOKS, John
BROWN, Ary, Clinton
BROWN, Ellis
BROWN, James, Rhodes
BROWN, Lacy, W.
BROWN, Maury, W.
BROWN, Thos., Jennings
BROWNING, Press
BRUCE, William, Bryan
BURTON, George, L.
BUTLER, Oscar, Collier
CALDWELL, Jackson, Stuart
CAMPBELL, Jesse
CAMPBELL, Pummy
CAMPBELL, Stancie, Washington
CAMPBELL, William, Curtis
CARTER, Conrad, Green
CARTER, Curry
CARTER, French, Pendleton
CARTER, William, Linwood
CARY, Charles
CARY, Edward, Bailey
CARY, John, Lynn
CARY, Jr., Robert
CLARK, Edward, Jackson
CLARK, Edley, Marvin
CLARK, Reuben, Wellington
CLATER, George, Roxey
CLATTERBUCK, John, Gilpin
CLOPTON, Edward
CLOUD, Charles, Hamilton
CLOUD, James, Moffett
CLOUD, William, A.
COATES, Fred, I.
DEARING, Carter, G.
DENNIS, Clifford
DENNIS, W., B., Rev.
DODSON, Carroll, Lee
DODSON, James, Luther
DODSON, John, Edward
DODSON, Kieffer
DODSON, Lloyd, Spillman
DODSON, Steven
DUDLEY, Luther, Harris
DUDLEY, William
DULANEY, Hurtha
DWYERS, John, Thomas
ESTES, Harry
FINCHAM, Benjamin, Silas
FINCHAM, Clarence
FINCHAM, Clarence, Amos
FINCHAM, Robert
FINCHAM, Ray
FINCHAM, Silas
FISHER, Robt., Grayson
FLURRY, Jacob
FOSTER, George
FOSTER, Henry, Peterson
FOSTER, Silas
FRAZIER, Chas., William
FRAZIER, Homer, Newton
FRAZIER, Silas, Walden
FRENCH, Frank
FRY, Forrest, H.
GIBSON, Nighton
GLASCO, Henry
GORE, Ashby
GORE, Edward
GORE, Harry
GRAY, John, Henry
GREEN, James, L.
GREEN, Raymond, Jackson
GREEN, Hamilton, Smith Fletcher
HACKLEY, Charlie, Garrison
HACKLEY, John
HAWKINS, Aubrey
HILL, Arthur
HILL, Aubrey, M.
HITT, Joseph, Shelton
HITT, Milton, Grimsley
HOLMES, Richard
HOUGHTON, Edgar
HUDSON, Edward, Taylor
HUDSON, Festus, Jr.
HUDSON, Herbert
HUGHES, Chas., Russell
HUME, Robert, Tutt
JACKSON, Charles
JACKSON, Edward
JACKSON, Haywood
JACKSON, Jafus
JACOBS, William, M.
JASPER, George
JEFFRIES, Hamilton
JENKINS, Barron, Lloyd
JENKINS, Elmer
JENKINS, Hugh, Mercer
JENKINS, Jas., Benjamin
JENKINS, Joseph
JENKINS, Robert, E.
JENKINS, William, Stephen
JOHNSON, Bryan
JOHNSON, Clyde, Bruce
JOHNSON, Frederick
JOHNSON, George, Wood
JOHNSON, Howard
JOHNSON, Jack
JOHNSON, Lewis
JONES, Chester
JONES, Howard
JONES, Robert, Edward
JORDON, Robert, B.
KEYSER, Charles, Wood
KEYSER, Edward, Hampton
KEYSER, Joseph, DeJarnette
KING, Charles, Willoughby
KUHN, Henry, Goodloe
LATHAM, Milton, Amiss
LAWRENCE, John, Ross
LEAKE, Charles, William
LEAKE, Ennis
LEE, William
LILLARD, Harry, Clifford
LILLARD, Henry, B.
LOGAN, Edward
LOGAN, Tom
LUTTRELL, Charles, N.
LUTTRELL, Homer, Browning
MANUEL, Herbert, Frank
MASSIE, Robert, Lee
MATTHEWS, John, Carroll
McFARLAND, Daniel
MILLER, Benjamin, Franklin
MILLER, Brooke, Menefee
MILLER, Davis, Darius
MILLER, Henry, L. (Pat)
MITCHELL Jr., Benj., Burruss
MOFFETT, Horatio, Gates
NICHOLSON, Acree
NICHOLSON, Charles, Luther
NICHOLSON, Hubert, Jackson
NICHOLSON, Odie, W.
ODEN, Clarence, Oneal
PARTLOW, Chas., James
PAYNE, Grafton
PAYNE, Milton, Davis
PENDLETON, Clyde
PENDLETON, Morris
PEYTON, John, Henry
PEYTON, Jordan, O.
PEYTON, Mark
PHILLIPS, Wm., Dudley
PINKET, Ollie, Haywood
POUND, Oliver, Jackson
PRIEST, Albert
PULLEN, Jesse, P.
PULLEN, John, Alfred
PUTNAM, Gillie, Bastable
RACER, James, Carroll, Sr.
REID, Jr., Joseph
RICHARDS, George
ROBERTS, Robert, Harrison
ROE, George
ROWLES, William, Finley
RUTHERFORD, Jesse, Lewis
SETTLE, Wade, Middleton
SHAFFER, Bergie, Lloyd
SISK, Andrew, Washington
SISK, James, M.
SISK, Weldon
SISK, Wood, Walker
SMITH, Cornelius
SMITH, Frank, Lewis
SMITH, Jesse, F.
SMITH, Linwood
SMITH, Stockton, Brown
SMOOT, William, Franklin
SOTHORON, Warren, Haddox
SPILMAN, Charles, William
STARKE, James,
STROTHER, Botts
STUART, Caldwell, Jackson
TAYLOR, George, Herndon
TAYLOR, Henry, Lewis
TAYLOR, Lee, George
TAYLOR, Romine, F.
THOMPSON, Robert, Haywood
THOMPSON, Wm., Job
THORNHILL, Byrd
THORNHILL, Cary
THORNHILL, Edward
THORNHILL, Ernest, Gabriel
THORNHILL, J., Wilton
THORNHILL, Roscoe, Franklin
THORNHILL, Wilton
TIDLER, George
TOBIN, Wilson, Hartwell
TOLIVER, Frank
TRESCOTT, Harry, A.
TYLER, Henry
UPDIKE, Gilbert, Lee
UTZ, Rolly, Ausbern
UTZ, Thos., Herbert
VARNER, S., Walton
WALLACE, Clarence
WALLACE, Silas
WALTER, Charles, Robert
WALTER, Henry, Rowzie
WALTER, Willie, Waugh
WAYLAND, Julian, Earl
WEAKLEY, Rollen
WEATHERS, Christopher, Franklin
WEATHERS, Douglas
WELCH, Jerry
WHARTON, Oscar
WHARTON, Robert, L.
WHARTON, Shelby, Clayton
WHARTON, Walter
WIGGINTON, George, Russell
WILLIAMS, Jos., L.
WILLIAMS, William, Wilson
WILLIS, George, Menefee
WINES, Bud, H.
WOOD, Allie
WOOD, Henry
WOODARD, James, Albert
YANCEY, Pomey
YATES, Jas., Edward
YOUNG, Jas., Webster
YOWELL, John, Daniel
