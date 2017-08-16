Finding help

Here are some of the local organizations and services helping Rappahannock residents — particularly its seniors — take care of their health.

Senior Services

Aging Together

An umbrella nonprofit that helps coordinate services related to aging issues in a region where populations are rapidly growing older. It works with organizations and individuals in Culpeper, Rappahannock, Fauquier, Madison and Orange Counties. The Rappahannock Aging Together group meets every last Thursday in the county library. Call 540-829-6405.

Rappahannock Senior Center

Located in the old Scrabble School in Castleton, the Senior Center is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and serves as a social center for county residents 60 and older. It provides lunch, transportation to and from the center, group activities and some field trips. For more information, contact Darcy Canton at 540-987-3638.

Rapp at Home

Modeled after the “village” concept of neighbors helping neighbors, Rapp at Home is a nonprofit that connects its members to a network of volunteers and community services that help them stay in their homes as they age. Services include transportation to appointments, prescription pickups, grocery deliveries, and regular social activities. Memberships fees are based on income, but there’s no charge for people under the federal poverty level. Call 540-937-4663.

Sheriff’s office senior check-In

This program enables seniors to register with the county sheriff’s office for a daily check-in. If a senior doesn’t call in by a certain time, the office will call them. If there’s no answer, a sheriff’s deputy will stop by to make sure everything is okay. Register by calling 540-675-5300.

Transportation

FAMS call center

The Culpeper-based Foothills Area Mobility System, or FAMS, is designed to connect people in the region with volunteer drivers who take them to medical appointments, shopping or social activities. This includes Rappahannock. Call 540-829-5300.

RappMedRides

This service is for Rappahannock residents 60 or older who need rides to medical appointments. It also provides a separate service, known as RappRides, for people who need transportation to go shopping. Contact Darcy Canton at 540-987-3638 to set up a ride or register as a volunteer driver.

VolTran

This volunteer driver service based in Fauquier sets up rides to medical appointments and for “critical” errands for riders of any age, primarily disabled people or those with low incomes who can’t drive or don’t have a car. To schedule rides or to volunteer as a driver, contact Larry Stillwell at 540-422-8424.

Nutrition and fitness

Commit to Be Fit

This program run by the Rappahannock County School District is designed to help students and the broader Rappahannock community develop healthy eating and exercise habits. This includes free workshops, workout programs and special races and events open to any county resident. For more information, call the school board’s main number at 540-227-0023.

Home Delivered Meals Program

Formerly known as Meals on Wheels, this service provides meals for people 60 or older who cannot leave their homes due to illness or disability. Ten frozen meals are delivered every two weeks. Contact Kathi Walker at 540-825-3100, Ext. 3416.

Rappahannock Food Pantry

This volunteer nonprofit provides food to county families who need it. The pantry, located at 11763 Lee Highway just west of Sperryville, is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 to 11:30 a.m. for food drop-off and noon to 4 p.m. for food pick-up. It’s also open Saturdays from 9 to 10 a.m. for drop-off and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for pick-up. Call 540-987-5090.

Financial emergencies

Rappahannock Benevolent Fund

This nonprofit provides small grants to help county residents with financial emergencies. The grants have been used to help people facing eviction or loss of utility service. The fund also helps to pay for some medical costs, such as prescriptions or appointments. For more information, contact Rev. John Heddleston at Reynolds Memorial Baptist (540-987-8137), Rev. Walter Childress at Washington Baptist (540-675-3336), Father Tuck Grinnell at St, Peter Catholic Church (540-675-3432), or Rev. Miller Hunter at Trinity Episcopal (540-675-3716).

Health care

Fauquier Free Clinic

This clinic in Warrenton provides free medical, dental and mental health services to eligible Fauquier and Rappahannock County residents. It also operates a free clinic in Rappahannock the third Wednesday of each month at the Health Department in Washington. Call 540-347-0394 for information on hours and services for both clinics.

Loan Closet

This Sperryville-based service loans wheelchairs, walkers, crutches, canes, hospital beds, shower benches, raised toilet seats and other equipment without charge to Rappahannock residents. Contact Lillian Aylor (540-987-8064), Bud or Virginia Corder (540-675-3291), Peggy Eubanks (540-987-9111), Michele Burke (540-987-8628), Linda Brady (540-987-3765) or Ellen Pullen (540-987-3116).

RappU

The nonprofit adult education and training school just west of Sperryville on Lee Highway is offering courses leading to certification as a nursing aide or home health aide. There’s a $25 application fee, but tuition is waived for county residents. Registration is now open for winter semester, which begins in November. Call 540-987-0513.

UVA Karen S. Rheuban Center for Telehealth

This center at the University of Virginia Medical Center is a leader in telemedicine, and now provides virtual access to physicians in 60 different specialties. For more information call, toll-free, 855-863-3882