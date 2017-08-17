Courthouse Row

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Aug. 7-10:

Hampton

Judith Karen Jones, trustee of the Judith Karen Jones Trust, to Virginia Outdoors Foundation, 61.7061, no consideration, deed of gift, tax map 18-63H

Wakefield

Lawrence Ray Layman Jr., and Donna Jean Turner to Voogoal Corporation, lots 1, 2, 5 and 7, block 4 of section E, plat 5, Blue Mountain Estates, $55,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1C-1-4-2

Doris Jean Wines, sole surviving trustee of the Albert Samuel Wines trust to John K. Shuler and Lindy Lee Shuler, husband and wife, 14.2372 acres, $115,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1-51

Building Permits

The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:

David Gangel, Washington, pole shed, $1,500

John and Tracy Schwab, Castleton, remodel, $15,000

Kevin Kraditor, Sperryville, HVAC, $15,000

Roz Anderson, Amissville, electric upgrade, $1,600

Debra Fitzgerald, Sperryville, propane tank, $500

John and Lindy Shuler, Chester Gap, electric service, $400