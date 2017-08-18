Marching in solidarity with Charlottesville

Members of the Rappahannock County faith community organized a candlelight vigil on Tuesday evening in response to Saturday’s violence in Charlottesville. Some 60 participants lit candles and then proceeded to walk in silence from the Sperryville Schoolhouse to the Sperryville Cemetery, where gathered around the U.S. military veterans’ memorial — inscribed, “To all veterans who honorably served their country.”

Photos by Ray Boc

They were led in prayer by Rev. Russ Savage, who reminded marchers: “We are all citizens of the Earth which is our common home. Help us reach out to those who would set us against one another, who would tell us that some are more worthy than others.” Among the vigil’s attendees was college junior Destiny Waag, who quoted South African Bishop Desmond Tutu: “If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor.”