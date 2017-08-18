School news for August 17

Cheer and meeting at Rapp schools

Nice weather has led to productive practices for Rapp’s fall sports teams, as our student athletes are gearing up for their first official contests.

This Friday, Aug. 18, Athletic Director Brandon Burley and the Rapp Athletic Department is hosting a Meet the Teams night at Panther Stadium, a rare opportunity for the community to see all of the fall season’s student athletes in one place. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the admission cost is at least one non-perishable food item, to be donated to the Rappahannock County Food Pantry by the athletic department. The concession stand will be open so bring the family for dinner and meet our varsity athletes and their coaches. This will be a rain or shine event, with team introductions to be moved to the gym in the event of inclement weather.

Cornhole games, trash can jam, and other fun activities for families will be available from 6 to 8 p.m. Season and annual passes for athletic events will also be available for sale. In addition to varsity football, volleyball and cross-country, all of which are coming off of either best ever or state championship seasons, the Cheer Squad, including the new Competition Cheer Squad, and the award winning Panther Marching Band will be on hand to add to the celebratory atmosphere. And the perennial Bull Run District first place junior varsity volleyball team will be on hand as well.

Coaches will be available to meet family members and expectations are that fans will be treated to a few practice drills by the football team and perhaps a few tunes from the award winning marching band.

Upcoming home events include JV and defending state champ varsity volleyball’s home opener on Thursday, Aug. 24 at 6 p.m., JP volleyball’s home opener on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 4:30 p.m. (followed by a JV and varsity game), and then varsity football’s home opener on Friday, Sept. 1 versus West Point High School. Cross-country will open their home schedule in September, hosting a meet on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 5 p.m. Game and practice schedules can be found at the Rapp Athletic website at www.bullrundistrictva.org. Click on Rappahannock once in the site and you can create your own personalized schedule for your specific teams and sites.

Varsity cheerleaders will be hosting a Youth Cheer Clinic on Sunday, Aug. 27, from 3 to 6 p.m. in the RCES gymnasium. The clinic is open to all students in grades 1 through 5 and will have a $30 entry fee. All those who participate in the clinic will be allowed to cheer with the varsity squad during the varsity football home opener on Sept. 1. Registration forms are available in the school offices or through the athletic department. For questions please contact varsity cheer head coach Gwen Burley at gwenaburley@gmail.com.